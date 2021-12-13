Horoscope Today, December 13, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Monday

Horoscope Today, December 13, 2021: This Monday will bring an adventurous trip or experience for the fiery Aries, while Libras will feel the romantic breeze flowing through their love lives. For Scorpio some good news in terms of finances will be making its way, while Pisces may receive positive news in their career front. Geminis will focus on setting boundaries and letting go of toxic relationships. Check out what is in store for your zodiac sign this Monday:

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Optimism and adventure

Monday’s skies will bring in some positive shifts to your mood. There could be a spontaneous trip or a pleasant surprise from a friend coming your way. Some of you will feel inspired to pursue your goals and follow your passions.

You may also find yourself making strides within your professional and spiritual path. Luck will shine around bright colours, like crimson this Monday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A,L,E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Analysing self behaviours

Majority of the day will be dedicated towards your retrospection of past behaviours. You will be analysing your emotions, thoughts, and behavioral patterns which may as well inspire a desire to bring in change in the new year. Take your time in this reflective space as you consider how you can move forward in 2022.

Avoid any pressure to transform all at once and focus instead on how to utilise this energy to elicit change in the coming weeks. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Monday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Setting boundaries

You will focus on setting boundaries while getting serious about what is and is not working for you. For some of you this may manifest as an urge to take steps toward nurturing yourself, even if it means letting go of people or situations that are not promoting your emotional and mental well being.

It may not be the easiest thing to do, but you must let go of the old so that you can embrace the new. Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Monday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Enthusiasm at workplace

You will feel energised to take on the assignments and projects waiting for you at work. Your motivation to take care of professional business may be too much to handle for those around you, so tone down the excitement by a notch. For some the day will put forth questions on how your job is affecting your relationships and ability to practice self-care.

You must be aware of the balance you keep when it comes to matters of the heart and professional goals. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Monday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Big changes in creative life

There will be major developments in your self-image and reputation in public life. Expect some invitations to social events that will permit you to let loose while getting artsy. You can also utilise this time to channel the inspiration into a passion project. get the ball rolling for your goals, and you will see both creative and personal growth manifest on a major level.

Your lucky colour this Monday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Experimenting with creativity

Today you will be letting yourself loose and experimenting with your creative sides. Monday may also bring in some developments in your home life as it inspires you to mix things up within your domestic surroundings.

For some it might be the right time to redecorate, reorganize, and reassess your interior design choices for the upcoming festive season. Your lucky colour for this Monday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Positive developments in love life

For those already in a romantic relationship, Monday will freshen up the collective vibe while bringing excitement and passion to your love life. For those of you who are not in a romantic relationship, it is the perfect time to muster the courage and ask out your crush or go out there on a dating app or a social place.

For others, Monday is all about pursuing your goals. Put action behind your ideas. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Focus on finances

Monday will draw your attention to your finances. Some of you will observe a significant growth within your finances over the next several weeks. However, it is advised that today you take a proactive approach towards your monetary goals.

For others, it is time to organise your communication skills and all the tools that assist you in executing your ideas. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Putting in the hard work

Today you will be feeling a rush of energy and motivation. You will be putting yourself first and working tirelessly towards your goals. It is advised that you should focus heavily on your long-term goals in the coming weeks. Some of you will also review your budget and spending habits.

You must put some extra money in your savings account and research before making smart investments. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Monday is jade green. For Monday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Focus on domestic life

Monday will bring forth issues pertaining to your domestic life. You may find that your to-do list has piled up, however, you will be able to complete your tasks fairly quickly. Some of you may have to focus on your mental health in the coming weeks.

Try to be mindful that you are not repeating unhealthy patterns simply because it is what you are familiar with. Use your voice and assert yourself in the coming weeks. Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Address the elephant in the room

Monday’s planetary positions will compel you to address the unavoidable and even uncomfortable conversations today. You must embrace your courageous nature, especially when it comes to social exchanges and important discussions. You will be practicing introspection and anything you say right now comes from a deep place.

However, be careful of putting up unnecessary communication blocks for your loved ones. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Monday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Choosing retail therapy

You may be burning a hole in your wallet today as you treat yourself to some expensive things. However, it comes with the mandatory advice that you must avoid impulsive purchases and make sure you stick to a reasonable budget. Positive news in the career sphere will soon be coming your way. For others, Monday will bring in the urge to immerse yourself and your mind in local affairs.

It is a good time to get involved in your community through public outreach. Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour honeysuckle pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Monday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.