Horoscope Today, December 14: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

You may find compliments coming your way today. Ignore if someone makes a discouraging remark about your performance at work or has been judging you. Spending time in nature may be therapeutic.

LUCKY SIGN: Black tourmaline

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

Save your travel plans for later this month. Today is the day to plan and address one thing at a time.There are good indications for a progressive spiritual sense. Stuck cash flow will improve.

LUCKY SIGN: Yellow sapphire

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Make the most of today as the energies are completely aligned with what your intent is. A relative may require some financial help. You may get a surprise visit in the evening by someone close after long.

LUCKY SIGN: An emerald

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

You may find yourself indulging in random outing or shopping. There are deadlines to be followed strictly if pre committed. A lack of domestic help may create hindrances in routine work.

LUCKY SIGN: A carnelian

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Teamwork is what shall make it happen. If you get a chance to collaborate with someone new, you must take it up. A heated argument at work may influence your day.

LUCKY SIGN: Pyrite crystal

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

If your work is getting stuck and you need to please someone’s ego, just go for it. Short term planning might be beneficial for the current times. Make sure you’re well stocked to welcome guests today.

LUCKY SIGN: Rose sandstone

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

It’s a good day to spend some time with family, at home or virtually. Work may get demanding and your contribution shall be reviewed. A good workout may get you back the desired energy.

LUCKY SIGN: Yellow amber stone

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

You may find yourself revisiting your old passion. The day has a progressive energy, but slow. If you are trading in stock market, the day may bring back what you had lost recently.

LUCKY SIGN: Clear quartz

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

A call from far away or abroad can make your day. You feel special. A short get away plan may just work out. Your current relationship may need some immediate answers.

LUCKY SIGN: A moonstone

CAPRICORN : DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

It’s a good day to begin some new health routine. A book or an article can be inspirational in doing so. Something that you were considering as lost may be found.

LUCKY SIGN: A rainbow opal

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

You may get a sign to now progress on what you have been contemplating to do. Follow your instinct and keep a check on your negative emotions. The day has mixed results.

LUCKY SIGN: A rose quartz

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

A good suggestion from an outsider will save a lot of precious time. You will now feel confident and convinced to take a pending decision. Friends and family may be on the forefront today.

LUCKY SIGN: A diamond

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

