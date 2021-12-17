The day will bring financial gains for Aries, Scorpio, and Cancer. On one hand, Gemini will receive negative news, while Virgo can get some ancestral property today. Libra, it is advised that you don’t let ego get in the way of a relationship. Sagittarius is told to concentrate on work, as the timing is favourable for business, and Pisces is advised to not react in anger.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Day is auspicious for money related matters

Today, you will try to spend time with children. It is suggested that you be careful in the workplace. At this time your mind will be unstable, hence, you should avoid taking important decisions. But if you are in job, there will be an atmosphere of peace. The day is very auspicious for money-related matters. Planet Mars dominates your sign, therefore numbers 1, 8, colour red, and the letters A,L,E will be lucky for you.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

You will be full of confidence

Your performance in business will be excellent. Real estate will bring you huge benefits. You will be full of confidence and its impact will be visible in your work as well. There are chances of getting victory in an old case. This Friday, you will be directed by the numbers 2 and 7, letters B, V, and U colour white.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Negative news might come to you

You will take interest in intellectual work, however, don’t end up in the trap of showing off. Take care of the quality of the food. Some negative news might come to you. Money will be spent on some disease; you might travel for job purposes. Bright sunny yellow is a nice colour for you, while letters K, C, and G, as well as the numbers 3, 6, will bring you good fortune.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Financial gains in business

There can be big financial gains in business, don’t make the mistake of choosing the wrong path in the frenzy of success. Your working efficiency will increase. You will share your hands in the work of the children. Barriers to admission in higher educational institutions will be removed. Young lovers might plan to date. Milky and Copper colour, along with Alphabets such as H, D, and number 4 can provide you with all the luck.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

You will have a good day in Office

The conflict with the employees will go away. Obstacles coming in the promotion of people will be ruled out. You will complete your goals in the job on time. There will be a sense of happiness and peace in the family. Sick people will get health benefits. The Sun dominates the sign, hence, bright golden colour, alphabets M, T, and number 5 will aid you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

You can get ancestral property

You should be very careful regarding important tasks. A large order/task might be allotted, and you will struggle in completing it. You can be very emotional about your life partner. There are chances of getting ancestral property. For good fortune, the colour green, numbers 3, 8, and the letters P,T, and N.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Don’t let ego get in the way of relationship

It is advised that you avoid letting your ego get in the way of your relationship. Attraction towards useless love affairs will increase. Some work might get delayed due to lack of luck. You will experience dissatisfaction due to non-earnings in comparison to hard work. The colour white, numbers 3, 8, and the letters P, T, and N are good for your fortune.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Excellent monetary gains in business

You can spend money on the purchase of expensive products and jewellery. People will get benefit from the advice given by you. There will be sweetness in married life. Those who were looking for a job can get success today. There can be excellent monetary gains in business. The colour red, the numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will be beneficial to you.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

The timing is favourable for business

Today, students will get to learn something new. You will be in pink of your health. Deteriorating works will get completed on time. There will be pleasant changes in family life. You will be interested in completing the pending tasks of the house on priority. The letters B, D, and P, numbers 9, 12, and the yellow colour will bring you good fortune.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Don’t trust others, too much

Ideological differences may come to the fore with a friend. You will find the words of a lover dear to you. There will be good monetary gains from the work related to commission. Your dominance in the job will remain. Trusting others too much is not good for your interests. The colour Cyan, numbers 10, 11, and the letters K, J will bring you good fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Be careful today

One mistake of yours can harm the whole hard work, be careful. There might be double pressure of studies and career on the students. Stay away from office politics today. Spouse’s support will give you courage and self-confidence. This Friday, the colour cyan, numbers 10, 11, and the letters G and S will bring you good fortune.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Don’t react in anger.

Keep your routine moderate. People will appreciate your dedication towards work. Sweetness will increase in family relations. It is advised that you don’t react in anger, otherwise your relationships might get spoiled. Take care of the health of elderly people. Bonze will be your lucky colour, while numbers 9, 12, and the letters D, C, J, and T will be your guides.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.