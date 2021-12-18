Horoscope Today, December 18, 2021: Leo, who are in administration will face adverse situations, while Aquarius is advised to not try a new business. The day can bring some good news for Taurus, and some good job offers for Cancer. People will be very impressed by the generous nature of Aries. Capricorn, be cautious of what you speak, and Scorpio should not trust strangers.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

There Will Be Money Gains In Business

There will be pleasant experiences in family life, you can even visit a religious place. If you are in business, there can be sudden monetary gains. People will be very impressed by your generous nature. Your relationship with your spouse will be sweet. Planet Mars dominates your sign, therefore the copper colour, number 1,8 and the letters A,L,E will be lucky for you.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

You can get good news

Opportunities for career advancement will knock your door today. You can get good news in the morning. The burden of the mind will come off by paying off the old debt. There are chances of getting big achievements in career for the life partner. Friends will give you good advice, and it will be of help. You will be directed by the numbers 2, 7, colour white, and letters B, V, and U.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Women may have some health problems

There are chances of increasing household expenses. It is advised that you don’t be careless about your goal. There may be some concern regarding the children. People can criticize your nature, so maintain balance in practice. Women may have some health problems. Yellow colour, letters K, C, and G, as well as the numbers 3, 6, will bring you good fortune.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Youth can get good job offers

There will be freshness in your behaviour today. You will enjoy romance with your spouse. Guests will arrive at the house. Youth can get good job offers, while some new contacts will assist you in making money. You will get back the money you have lent. Milky and Copper colour, Alphabets H, D, and number 4 will be very lucky for you/

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

People in administration will face adverse situations

The day is auspicious for people looking for jobs abroad. People associated with the administration will have to face adverse situations. Medical students will get to learn something new. Overtime may be required due to overwork. The golden colour, alphabets M, T, and number 5 will be lucky for you.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Higher officials might hinder your work

Due to excess work, you will not be able to give time to the family. Don’t compete with your peers. Higher officials might hinder your work. Please, take care of the father’s health and unnecessary travel will be required. For good fortune, numbers 3, 8, letters P,T, and N.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Learn to use new technology

You might learn to use new technology. However, the behaviour of your family members will upset you. Don’t trust the people around you too much. There is a possibility that you might change your way of working. Avoid consumption of tamasic diet. Don’t get disappointed as people might oppose your views. The numbers 3, 8, letters P, T, and N, and the colour white are good for your luck.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Don’t trust strangers too much

You will try to fulfil the wishes of your family members. Family life will be very happy. With increasing income in business, you can consider expansion. Officers will continue to encourage you in the workplace. Don’t trust strangers too much. The colour red, numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will be very lucky to you.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Spend money in Charity work

You will spend money in charity work. The day is very good for the employed people. It is a good occasion to gift jewellery to the spouse. There will be a lack of coordination with junior colleagues. Wear proper clothes, as your stomach will ache due to the cold. You might go to meet friends. The letters B, D, and P, numbers 9, 12, and the bright yellow colour is extremely lucky for you.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Be cautious of what you speak

Students can take admission in a new course, and children will enjoy sports and entertainment. Be cautious of what you speak as people will misinterpret your words. Families can discuss love marriage. You will be attracted to the study of religious texts. Numbers 10, 11, colour Cyan, and the letters K, J will bring you a fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Do not try new things in business

You will appear weak in front of opponents and somewhat worried today. Do not try new things in business, it might backfire. Disappointing thoughts may arise in the mind. Take care of your mother’s health. Sore throat, fever can cause a problem. The colour cyan, letters G and S, and numbers 10, 11, will guide you in future endeavours.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Intensity will increase in love relations

There can be big financial gains in the food business. Intensity will increase in love relations. The environment around will be very auspicious. The day is auspicious for people associated with politics. Your creative abilities will develop. Bonze colour, numbers 9, 12, and the letters D, C, J, and T will guide you today.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.