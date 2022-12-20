Horoscope Today, December 20: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

The energy around you may seem slightly confusing. You might need to find new ways to draw someone’s attention. People in the field of public dealing must carefully communicate to avoid misinterpretation.

LUCKY SIGN: A technicolor photo

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

Those of you who may have been dominated by others might think of a new strategy to get back. Expressions may override emotions. If you’re looking for a new job, you must lock the options in hand.

LUCKY SIGN: A cardboard

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

A real effort is required if you’re planning to pursue your passion. An itch or an irritation may need your attention. Your spouse may come up with a business plan worth considering.

LUCKY SIGN: A solo performance

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

There seems to be a flurry of new thoughts, but they might look directionless as of now. You may come across an industry senior whose advice may be helpful. If in a romantic relationship, express what you really expect from it.

LUCKY SIGN: Antique article

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

You may have been annoying a few people around you. Although your intention is positive, the method to communicate needs a change. If in position of authority, you may find yourself at the receiving end.

LUCKY SIGN: A roller

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Some strong impression from the past may restrict your new approach. It’s good to reach out incase you’re not able to seek clarity in a few things of immediate concern. Some good financial progress may bring you back on track.

LUCKY SIGN: A honeybee

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Your skill might now begin to get widely accepted and appreciated. You may find a new opportunity to match your interest. A positive transformation in personality is also indicated.

LUCKY SIGN: A red flower

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

You may feel confident of your choice and now you will also see others agree. A period of slight unrest at work is indicated. Demons from within may distract you often, make sure you do not pay too much heed to it.

LUCKY SIGN: Your favorite dessert

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Small steps that you may have taken in the past for your relationship will act as important saviors in distress. Work seems manageable but hectic. Someone close might be passing on confidential information.

LUCKY SIGN: A sage plant

CAPRICORN : DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

It may be a good time to take the plunge you have been planning to. Business ideas may yield good initial results. A matrimonial proposal that come in formally may prove fruitful.

LUCKY SIGN: Blueberries

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

You may have been facing some ordeal while planning advanced studies. A grant or help is likely to come your way. If living far from home, you may also feel home sick but that would be a temporary feeling.

LUCKY SIGN: A yellow clay pot

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

A suggestion for a work avenue may come from a family friend. Keeping your focus on the task assigned may give you desired result. Some new people in the locality may form an opinion about you which may disturb you a little.

LUCKY SIGN: A silk cloth

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

Read all the Latest News here