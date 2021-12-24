Horoscope Today, December 24, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Friday

Horoscope Today, December 24, 2021: Taurus, maintain sweetness in your speech, as harsh words can have a bad effect on your relationship. Cancer can receive some negative news today, while Virgo who suffers from blood pressure should take extra care of their health. Capricorn, you should keep distance from bad company, while Libra should not leave their work to others.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Be careful while shopping online

Due to domestic discord, the mind can become disturbed. There may be some trouble regarding money-related matters. You might end up having an argument with your lover. Students will be a little worried about their studies. Performance in technical education will be excellent. Be careful while shopping online. Crimson red, numbers 1, 8, and the letters A,L,E are for you.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Don’t use harsh words

You are advised to maintain sweetness in your speech, as harsh words can have a bad effect on your relationships. Bosses might ignore you. Starting a new job will not be in your interest. Don’t pay too much attention to rumours. Today, your routine is going to be a bit chaotic. The colour white, numbers 2 and 7, and the letters B, V, and U, will lead you.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Be careful on trip

You will do all the work in a proper way, your confidence will increase. In the workplace, you will have some new projects. The day is good to sit back and enjoy some exciting literature or web series at home. If you are going on a trip, be careful. Sunny yellow colour, characters K, C, and G, and the numerals 3, 6, are lucky for you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Negative news can be received

There may be some arguments with family members. Women are more likely to have health problems. There will be a problem of cold and phlegm in the throat. Business plans may get affected due to lack of funds. Opponents will try to harm you. You might receive some negative news today. Alphabets H, D, silver colour, along with number 4 will be your guiding light today.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Avoid reacting angrily

You will work with great dedication in the field. Don’t hesitate to seek guidance from well-wishers and friends. The day is normal for traders. Avoid reacting angrily. Use electrical equipment with care. The money lent can be returned. The golden colour, letters M, T, and number 5 will draw luck for you.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Blood pressure patients should take extra care

There will be obstacles in government work. Businesses might suffer due to stubborn behavior. The body can become stiff due to extreme cold. Blood pressure patients should be even more careful. Keep good behavior towards your family members. For good fortune, rely on green, numbers 3, 8, and the letters P,T, and N.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Do not leave your work to others

You can plan a project with friends. Work that has been stopped due to lack of funds can be resumed. Spending time alone with your spouse will increase love in relationships. The day is not auspicious for the lover. Do not leave your work to others. The colour white, the letters P, T, and N, numbers 3, 8, will bring you good luck.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Job interviews will be successful

Your social circle will increase. If you are giving job interview, then you can get success. There will be cooperation of seniors in the workplace. Your financial condition will be good, but don’t hold back from work. You can spend money on home repairs. The colour red, the letters N and Y, numbers 1, 8, will guide you in your endeavours.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Losses can happen in online business

You will have to face mental problems. Negative thoughts will be born in the mind, and you will be upset with the behavior of the children. Losses can happen in online business. It is not good for your interests to have blind faith inyour officers. The number 9, 12, Yellow colour, and the letters B, D, and P will guide you today.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Stay away from bad company

You may get some negative news. Don’t work beyond your capacity. One can suffer from viral fever and cold. Maintain good relations with siblings. Time can be wasted in unnecessary activities today. Stay away from bad company. The numbers 10, 11, letters K, J, and cyan colour will be lucky for you.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Commission related work will bring monetary benefits

Business relations will increase, and your reputation in the workplace will grow better. The daily routine will be very disciplined. You can plan a romantic dinner with your spouse. Money will be spent in charity work. Just like Capricorn, the cyan colour, numerals 10, 11, will bring you fortune, and alphabets G and S are lucky for you.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Goals in the job will be completed on time

Do not express your shortcomings to others. Today, people might think that you are selfish. There will be sudden arrival of guests in the house. Don’t get angry with your spouse. There might be some problem with your vehicle. You can take more interest in religious activities. The numbers 9 and 12, letters D, C, J, and T, and the yellow colour are quite lucky for you.

