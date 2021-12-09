Horoscope Today, December 9, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

Horoscope Today, December 9, 2021: December 9 will be very lucky for Scorpio, Leo, and Taurus. It is suggested that Cancer should not start a new job. Virgo, don’t ignore the advice of the spouse, while Libra is advised to do their work themselves. Sagittarius, your old bitter experiences might reappear. On one hand, Capricorn is told to perform yoga and exercise to keep their health in control, while for Pisces the tip is to get control of language. Check out what your horoscope says:

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Routine will be chaotic

New business can be outlined. There can be a great success in research work. Your influence in the workplace will increase. Listen carefully to the problems of the children. Routine will be a bit chaotic and your spouse might use harsh words. The bright shades of red and numbers 1, 8, letters A,L,E will be your lucky charm.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Day is in your favour

There will be progress in construction works. Everyone in the office will applaud you. Your prestige in society will increase. Have a positive attitude towards your work. You can take the cooperation of investors to take the business forward. The day will be completely in your favour. For you, shades of blue are lucky along with numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Enemies will prevail

You will have discussions among eminent people. Your advice will be appreciated today. There will be monetary gains in partnership business. There might be a change of place in the workplace. Enemies will prevail. The day can be stressful for the people associated with the administration. Shades of green, Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will garner you luck.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Don’t start a new job

Don’t discuss every issue with friends because one of your plans might be leaked. There will be many difficulties in the beginning of new work. Starting a new job today is not in your interest. Stomachache may be due to the cold weather. The Yellows will be very lucky for you, alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you the guidance.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Day is lucky for you

Today is going to be a very auspicious day for you. There can be big contracts in business. The day is auspicious for investing in new property or shop etc. Youth can give marital form to love relations. The problem of married life will go away. The colour Orange, alphabets M, T and number 5 will be very lucky for you.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Don’t ignore advise of spouse

Secret enemies can harm you. Do not ignore the words and advice of your spouse. If you are trying for a job, then today is an auspicious day. Office work will be completed late. You will plan a tour with friends. Greyish colour, numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N will be very lucky for you.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Do your work yourself

You can go to a family function today. Do your work yourself, don’t leave it to others. The day is auspicious for making new investments. The relationship between husband and wife will be very romantic. Children will try to learn something new. Violent colour, numbers 2,7 and letters R,T will be lucky for you.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Stay focused towards work

You will get the benefit of the investment made earlier. Today is an auspicious day for manufacturing-related works. Religious programs can take place at home. Money lent to a friend will be returned. Stay focused on your work and there might be a dispute with a colleague. The colour Purple will be very lucky for you, while numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Old bitter experiences may reappear

You can attend an important meeting today. People living abroad might face problems. There is a possibility of exhaustion in the body. Old bitter experiences may reappear. Don’t impose your feelings on others. The day is excellent for love affairs. Shades of blue will be very lucky for you, while letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Do yoga and exercise

Students will pay a lot of attention to their education. You may have trouble with the behavior of children. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family. Do yoga and exercise to keep yourself fit. You will be lucky in terms of wealth. Yellow would be lucky for you, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

You will be very happy today

If you are looking to start new work, you will get success. There will be success in the work done in a planned manner. You can get a high position in the job. Employed people can also make business plans. Time is very auspicious for real estate traders. You will be very happy today. The Maroon colour, numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck today.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Control your language

Parents will be worried about the future of their children. Young lovers may have to face the displeasure of the family. Some important expenses might come up. Spend your time peacefully today. It is advised that you don’t use harsh words, and control your language. The colour orange, numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be lucky for you.

