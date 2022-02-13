Horoscope Today, February 13, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Sunday

Horoscope Today, February 13, 2022: This Sunday may prove fruitful for Leo and Sagittarius who will be making strides in their self-growth journey. For Pisces and Capricorn, romance may be the theme this Sunday, while Virgo will be dedicating time toward friends and personal goals. Let us take a look at how this Sunday may pan out for your zodiac sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Calm weekend

This Sunday you may experience a dreamy vibe surrounding you making your weekend all the more calm. For some of you though, Sunday could also be difficult to get a good night’s sleep. Do remember to not feel guilty about staying in bed late, even if you have some minor work that needs to be finished. Lean into the relaxing vibes by embracing the most rejuvenating activities you can think of, allowing your stress to melt away, if only for a few moments. Your luck will shine around bright colours like vermillion this Sunday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Love is in the air

Those of you who are interested in a potential partner could experience some unexpected flirtation. Try not to get swept away in a fantasy, or your bubble could burst by the end of the day. Try to find gratitude within your present reality, and you will not feel let down if your romantic notions from earlier in the day never come to fruition. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Sunday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Professional inspiration incoming

Sunday could prove to be quite fruitful in terms of your professional growth. You could imagine a happy future with you involved with the work you are meant to be doing. Use this inspiration to step toward such goals, even if it takes away from your original weekend plans. Try not to let your optimism fade, or your dreams with it, as the evening rolls in. Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Sunday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Optimism fills the air

Sunday will bring an easy breezy morning to you. This energy is perfect if you wish to take time off from your troubles, and reconnect with nature or your spiritual practice. For some of you Sunday evening could bring issues within your love life, especially if you have a jealous partner.Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Sunday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Taking stock of life

Issues regarding your self-growth so far may come up today. This reflective mood may force you to take stock of your life and what is no longer working for you. You may have to make tough decisions around whether or not certain people or situations should remain part of your life as you work toward your personal growth. Your lucky colour this Sunday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Connecting with friends and family

Sunday’s planetary positions will beckon you to take time away from work related matters and focus on your personal life. Try to be mindful of who you surround yourself with, and avoid investing your time in anyone who might try to stir up stressful topics. Otherwise, you could end up hitting a physical and emotional wall late, potentially leaving you with a psychic hangover. Your lucky colour for this Sunday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Letting down your guard

Today you may allow yourself to feel both safe and vulnerable at the same time. This will give you the confidence that you need to open up emotionally. This stance will be particularly conducive to sorting out your feelings. Some of you may acknowledge any awkward emotions that never quite fit before as you methodically process what has been going on in your heart, mind, and soul over the last several months. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Trust your intuition

This Sunday, show some trust in the voice inside of your heart that is guiding you. Do not be afraid to heed its advice. Allow the therapeutic vibes to wash over you, and try to meditate to help make the most of the wide-open channel that exists between you and the spiritual side. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Personal purging

Today you are in the mood to reinvent yourself and take that next step toward self growth. You will crave change and evolution right now. Sunday’s planetary positions will inspire you to begin this journey of self at home, which could motivate you to clean out your living space from unwanted items. Do not feel pressured to reinvent yourself right away, it is okay to scrap what is not working before you skip ahead toward building. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Sunday is jade green. For Sunday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Deep connection with partner

Those of you who are in a romantic relationship will feel a special bond developing with your partners. Sunday’s cosmic climate will create a dream-like environment, helping you tap into your partner on a psychic level. You may feel as though you know your partner’s mind almost as well as you know your own and vice versa. Those of you who are single can tap into this energy to connect to yourself on a spiritual level. Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Focus on health

Take stock of your mental or physical health. Do not underestimate the value of self-care. Some of you may even budget your time more efficiently so that you can focus on recharging throughout the work week. These vibes are also perfect for planning out the week ahead. Just try not to go overboard if you feel yourself entering obsessive mode, or you could spend the rest of your evening stressing over logistics. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Sunday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Nurturing friendships and romance

This Sunday your focus will be on friendships and romantic relationships. Some of you will be connecting on an emotional level, which could also come in handy if you are hoping to turn your latest romantic expectations into something more serious. Revel in the grace your energy radiates right now, as it will certainly put you at the center of everyone’s attention. Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour honeysuckle pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Sunday.

