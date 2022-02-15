Horoscope Today, February 15, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Tuesday

Horoscope Today, February 15, 2022: This Tuesday Aries may feel a communication gap in friendships, while Pisces may suffer from paranoia in personal life. Cancer zodiacs are advised to not fall for their spendthrift tendencies for they may suffer from financial strains. For Scorpio, Tuesday will be all about reclaiming their domestic space. Libra are advised to not undersell themselves at the negotiation table. Let us take a look at how this Tuesday may pan out for your zodiac sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Issues regarding friendship

This Tuesday you may experience some issues with your friendship. This might be more prominent for you especially if someone you care about has not been responding to your messages recently. Try not to fret about who is and is not communicating with you at the moment. Try to utilise your time in a more constructive way. Look for ways to elevate your confidence by embracing art and the things that make you unique. Your luck will shine around bright colours, like vermillion this Tuesday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Frustrations in personal life

Tuesday’s cosmic climate may flare up frustrations in your personal lives. This feeling may intensify and you may feel restless within your professional and romantic lives, longing for change, freedom, and independence. Sentiments against any restrictions you feel on a professional scale will increase. Try not to get into an argument with your supervisors, as it could make the situation worse. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Tuesday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Boredom surrounding routine

Today you might feel stuck in the mundane routine of the week. This feeling may leave you with a lack of inspiration as you pine for change with no real idea of how to get there. While battling through the more mundane aspects of your life will be a challenge, try not to let your frustration take over your psyche. Try to mix up your routine and have fun, even if it is only for a few moments. Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Tuesday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Limited by finances

Tuesday’s planetary positions will bring to the fore the financial strains that have you holding back. While some of you may feel drawn to make a grand purchase right now, try not to agree to unfair payment plans or investments with high interest rates, since you are most likely to regret it later. It is advised that you lay low for a few days until these vibes clear. If you’re financially tied to a partner, you may want to advise them the same. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Tuesday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Restricted by routine

Even though you are desperate to devote some time to self care, today’s demanding routine will keep you busy. For some, Tuesday’s cosmic conditions could leave them with a deep sense of dissatisfaction, especially if they feel like they are not sure where they are heading in life. Do not feel rushed to make any major life changes this week, but if you are unhappy with your work or love life, it may be time to seriously consider how you can elicit change. Your lucky colour this Tuesday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Beware of scams

Today you are more likely to fall into situations where things seem too good to be true. If you find yourself in such a situation, use your rational mind and get out of it soon. In terms of romance, something may seem to tempt you to run wild and abandon your responsibilities. If you trust your instincts on this one, you may go for it. It’s a good time to let someone else decide for you. Your lucky colour for this Tuesday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Push for your worth

Tuesday may bring to the fore a situation where you will have to negotiate for something. If you do land in such a situation, do not make the mistake of underselling yourself. Do not let your people-pleasing nature get in the way of what you truly deserve. You will need to advocate for yourself, even if it makes you feel awkward or uncomfortable. With such serious business in the air, you may start to pull away from your friends, but try not to get annoyed with anyone who reaches out. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Spotlight on domestic affairs

Today is the day you will have to reclaim your space if you are currently in a domestic partnership and have struggled to carve out an area of the home that is just for you. If you have been working remotely, you may encounter a case of cabin fever. It is important that you get some fresh air after you have clocked out for the day, even if it is just to run an errand. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Control your temper

Some of you may find yourself inclining towards old patterns of expressing frustrations. Try to be calm and take a deep breath whenever your patience is tested today. Even if you are feeling irritable or restless, it will be important that you do not revert to immature actions or communication habits. Getting your point across may not come easily making it all the more critical that you operate from a reasonable and logical disposition. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Tuesday is jade green. For Tuesday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Stuck between transition

Some of you understand that you are going through a period of transition, be it personal, spiritual or professional. However, knowing that a change is coming is different from actually going through one. You may find yourself juggling between dreaming for a better future and resisting to change. Try to keep in mind that without gains comes a loss and that you will need to let go of certain people, habits, or situations if you truly want to discover what lies around the corner. Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Trust your instincts

Allow your deepest desires to carry you toward the future right now, and listen to what your heart most desires. However, many of you would be falling prey to self-doubt which may throw you off. Standing up for yourself could also feel like a challenge, as you find your confidence under threat. Do not feel pressured to make any big moves this Tuesday but remember that the voice inside of you is speaking for a reason; do not ignore it on account of fear. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Tuesday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Paranoia taking over

You may be undergoing some paranoia regarding work or personal life this Tuesday. Having a busy mind could make it difficult to focus on your work. Although the temptation to throw yourself into work will be real, you will find it ineffective at hushing your negative thoughts. Try not to stifle your emotions right now, and be sure to give yourself plenty of time to introspect and feel whatever it is that you need to. Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour honeysuckle pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Tuesday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.