Horoscope Today, February 18, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Friday

Horoscope Today, February 18, 2022: Today, Friday, will be a tough day at work for Aries. While Taurus will be confronting problems on their way. Cancer will have a profitable day. Aquarius may have to make others happy. Gemini must beware of rift with a friend. Let us take a look at how this Friday may pan out for your zodiac sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Tough day at work

Today, you will need to act with a little diplomacy as your boss might put hurdles in your way. Stay calm and take the harsh words without arguing to avoid fights with your seniors. You need to say what’s in your mind today clearly to maintain your dignity. Act neutral to stay sane and achieve something bigger.

The ruler of your zodiac sign is Mars. To let the day be in your favour, wear red today. On Friday, you will be guided with numbers 1 and 8, and letters, A, L, E.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Problems on the way

The day will be full of dealing with problems for you in personal and professional front. If you are travelling, you are most likely to forget things, cards, money or something else while packing your bags. Today is a day to test your patience and management skills. D not take too much work in your hand and at calmly with others to keep things fine.

Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear white for luck today. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Wednesday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Financial rift with friend

If you have a taken a loan from your friend or vice versa, then today might be a day of rift between you two. You need to have a healthy communication so that money doesn’t ruin the friendship. On the work front, you are likely to spend unnecessary time on a small task today. Concentrate on your work and take out time to spend on something creative. Spend time with your elders today. It will make you happy.

Colours like yellow will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Friday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Profitable day

If you are planning to attend a party, then you are likely to meet and old rival there. Do not get involved in the harsh talk, just stay calm and act politely. People might praise you today for your personality. It will make you feel good but do not take it to your head.

The colour off-white will be your lucky colour for you today as you are ruled by moon. Your lucky number will be 4 and you’ll be guided by letters D and H.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Hectic day at work

Today you may feel as though the you are under immense pressure. Some of you may experience a hectic day at work as your colleague leaves for a work trip or resigns. You’ll be able to tackle all your task effectively. In personal life, some people may witness a little instability. With your conscience and intelligence, you’ll be able to solve all the issues.

Your lucky colour this Friday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

A happy day

Happiness is all around you as Friday brings to your creativity, imagination and skilful day. You will be all motivated and happy today which might let you ignore others. Your ignorance might lead your loved one drift apart from you. However, with talking, you can make the relationship work. The day will be a reality check for you.

Your lucky colour for this Friday is Green as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Busy day at home and work

In case you are finding peace and silence, then today is not the day you will it. Some people can expect visitors at their home which will keep you busy all day. At work also, you will have a busy day as travel might be in your cards. You need to work on your love life as your frustration may ruin it forever.

Your ruling planet is Venus, therefore, you should wear subtle colours today such as White. Your lucky number for Friday is 2 and 7, and lucky letters are R and T.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Go with your Intuition

This Friday, you might become a shoulder for someone to shed years. It is advised that you act wisely and do not get trapped into the emotional dilemma of others. Today, your intuition might try to tell you something, act as per it. Everything will fall in place if your listen to your heart.

Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour Red will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Guide for a friend

On Friday, you might have to act as a guide to a friend or a loved one. They might be acting stubborn on something which they can’t afford right now. You have to reassure them that it is not the right time. Ones who are single are most likely to find the love of their life today. If you are in a relationship, then Friday is a day to make your partner feel special.

Lucky colour of your zodiac sign for the day is yellow as your ruling planet is Jupiter. Your guiding numbers are 9 and 12, and your guiding letters for today are B, D and P.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

New opportunities on the way

The day of Friday might bring some new exciting opportunities for you. However, you have to keep your eyes open to grab them on time. You might see some positive results in a long-term. On the personal front, thought of someone from the family might be a reason for your worry. Do not let your feelings overpower you.

Your lucky colour for the day is cyan as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Devoted for family

On Friday, you might struggle with your own feelings and troubles but will try to keep your family happy. You will shower love and affection on your family members and will do everything to make them happy. Some might not feel as happy as they show from outside. Meditate and listen to your intuition today.

The ruler of your zodiac sign is Saturn. To bring the fortune, wear cyan colour today. On Friday, you will be guided with numbers 10 and 11, and letters, G and S.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Take care of your health

Pisces might suffer from the health they were ignoring from a long time. Some need to focus on their health and hit the gym. Today, some might feel overwhelmed and sensitive. Just stay positive, it’s a phase that’ll pass soon.

Colours like yellow will be good for you as planet Jupiter rules your zodiac sign. Letters D, C, J and T, and numbers 9 and 12 will be lucky for you this Friday.

