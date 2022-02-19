Horoscope Today, February 19, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Saturday

Horoscope Today, February 19, 2022: Today on Saturday, love will be in the air for Leo as they embrace their romantic side with their partners. For Virgo, Saturday will be all about shopping, while Taurus, Scorpio, and Aquarius will receive great help from a meditation session. Libra may manifest a better future for themselves. Let us take a look at how this Saturday may pan out for your zodiac sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Turn to journals

Advertisement

Saturday’s cosmic climate will be favourable towards you if you express your thoughts clearly. Be it journaling or speaking to a friend, confiding in someone will prove helpful. If you are in a romantic relationship, your partner may need some extra attention this afternoon. Saturday’s vibes will also remind you of the importance of self-care, which will go a long way in boosting your confidence right now. Do not feel guilty about spending the rest of your day in relaxation mode. Your luck will shine around bright colours, like vermillion this Saturday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Embrace spirituality

Saturday’s planetary positions beckon you to embrace your spiritual side. Today’s vibes have the potential of strengthening your connection to the universe, however you will need to open your heart to make the most of these vibes and experience universal consciousness. Tapping into nature can also work wonders in opening up your perspective, allowing you to see the invisible life force that connects everyone and everything. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Saturday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Indulging in artistic creations

Today you will be something of an art critic. Things of beauty or luxury will attract your attention. It is a perfect day to visit an art gallery. It is also a perfect day to embrace your social and conversationalist side. Take some time to immerse yourself in a beautiful piece of music, looming sculpture at your locality, or even a film. You may discover how much healing human creation can bring to your soul right now. Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Saturday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Advertisement

Nurturing relationships

Today you will be dedicated towards nurturing some of the important relationships. From friends, to family you may want to express your love and respect for them through some thoughtful gesture. Shower some of that love on yourself as well. Look for ways to beautify your space, even if your aim is to simply arrange some fresh cut flowers to adorn your dining room table with. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Saturday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Romantic rendezvous on cards

Advertisement

The weekend will be filled with romance and flirtatious conversations for those of you who are in a relationship or looking for potential partners. Indulge your romantic side this Saturday and feel the butterflies in your stomach. For those of you who are single this is also a great time to document your fantasies and manifest a romantic reality. Your lucky colour this Saturday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Spending for self-care

Workaholics a Virgo will be in the mood to treat themselves with something this Saturday. Go ahead and buy that item waiting on your wishlist and produce some serotonin. Just try not to be frivolous with your spending, or you could end up having anxiety over it afterwards. Try to reconnect with your body through some deep stretching, meditation, or a hot-water bath, helping you center while practicing some much-deserved self-care. Your lucky colour for this Saturday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Manifest a better future

Saturday’s cosmic climate will inspire you to manifest the best version of yourself. Your mind will be filled with ideas on how you might improve yourself and perhaps feed your ego a bit. Allow yourself to travel to the highest version of yourself, then look for reasonable steps you can take to reach this potential. Choose a reasonable goal for yourself and make a personal vow that you will reach it. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Thoughts leading to clarity

Your mind may be clouded by a bunch of thoughts this Saturday. Try not to hide from your deepest thoughts or emotions right now, even if they are uncomfortable. This experience will help you come out the other end feeling elevated and enlightened. A meditation session can help you make the most of today’s cosmic climate, especially if you go into this exercise with the intention of finding clarity. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Social encounters on cards

This weekend you may encounter unexpected guests or friends from the past. This energy is perfect for socialisation and perhaps a bit of flirting if you are looking for romance. For others, some development may occur in their routine and home life. This cosmic climate is conducive to help you find smarter and more efficient ways to run your home and daily life, even if these new routines manifest by chance. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Saturday is jade green. For Saturday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Stress on communications

Brace yourselves for some activity in your communications department. There might be a series of messages or emails awaiting you this Saturday. You will certainly be in a talkative mood yourself, however try to be mindful during each discussion by asking as many questions as you answer. Those of you on the hunt for new work, be sure to update your resume this evening, and do not be afraid to apply for a few new positions, even if you are unsure of your qualifications. Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Devoting time to self

Although you are quite quick to respond to your friends and family, Saturday’s planetary positions might compel you to devote more time to self-care. Do not feel guilty if you need to take a break from your phone right now, you can always get back to them another time. Those of you who are into spirituality can practice morning meditation, which can help you find clarity on any clouded areas of your life. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Saturday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Express your ideas

You may be undermining your creativity, but from another person’s perspective it may be the best idea. Do not hold back with your ingenious ideas right now, no matter how unconventional they may seem, as it could just be the key to unlocking success for yourself or the people you care about. It is also advised that you do not burn yourself out trying to solve other people’s issues for them. Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour honeysuckle pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Saturday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.