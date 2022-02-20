Horoscope Today, February 20, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Sunday

Horoscope Today, February 20, 2022: Today, Sunday will bring good news for Aries, while Cancer may not feel much passion. Sagittarius might feel lonely today. The day will be full of creativity for Libra. Sunday might not bring much progress for Aquarius, while Gemini should recoup their stamina. Leo should keep the verses from Bhagvad Gita in mind before fulfilling their duties. Pisces need to put in some extra effort to finish the pending projects.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Good news will cheer you

You might be cheered up today with some good news, which could be a job, a wedding, some profit…it could be personal or professional. Giving your best at everything will pay you off today. Your love match is Aquarius and your friendship match is Leo.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Advertisement

Emerge victorious in pressure

You will emerge victorious in all your meetings and outings. It is in your best interest to take some time out to cope with the earlier stress. Signs suggest that you could miss a lot of important things, so for the time being, keep your calendar handy. Your friendship match is Leo and your love match is Aquarius.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Take it slow

You might encounter an unusual challenge. Too much mental and physical pressure might burn you out, causing the downfall of your energy. And this can surprise many as normally you are very energetic, but today you seem to be moving like a snail. Take a rest to recoup your stamina. Your love match is Pisces and your friendship match is Virgo.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Express your feelings

After handling a couple of stressful days you might not feel sensual today. This doesn’t mean that your affection has diminished, but your partner can take it that way. Financial issues and bills might bother you today and they will keep you busy for most of the day. You may receive one of your pending payments, which will help you to go through it. Your friendship match is Scorpio and your love match is Taurus.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

It is complicated—but it doesn’t have to be

Advertisement

Your home could seem like a gloomy place today. You should fulfill your duties without being bothered about the results. Try and put extra effort into your tasks today. Your love match is Gemini and your friendship match is Sagittarius.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Manage time carefully

You will be busy today as you have plenty of chores to do. Virgo, you must plan your time carefully, pace yourself, and try not to do too much at once. You will make the right decisions today that will lead to success. Your friendship match is Sagittarius and your love match is Gemini.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Shelve your work until tomorrow

Advertisement

It seems that your creative talent is blocked today. You have your mental focus but the creative element which is required to complete the task might not be there. This can be frustrating, but the solution is to shelve your work till tomorrow and you will be back on track by then. Your love match is Gemini and your friendship match is Sagittarius.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Focus on positivity

Some negative and irrational thoughts might bother you today. Try and do things that will keep you positive. Go shopping, attend a sports event, watch a movie, or visit a friend. Whatever you do, focus on getting your mind off yourself. Your friendship match is Pisces and your love match is Leo.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Be observant

The day can be a decisive day for you. Some situations can force you in making rash decisions. But before making any decision, you should take stock of the scenario and assess the long-term consequences of your actions beforehand. Your love match is Leo and your friendship match is Pisces.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Shake off negative feelings

You might feel that you should have been extra careful so that people couldn’t have taken advantage of you. But by the end of the day, all such negative feelings will be gone and you will be grateful to god. Some of your work might get stuck but hang in there, as tomorrow things will be fine. Your friendship match is Aries and your love match is Libra.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Don’t give up

Because the career matters are moving slowly you might want to give up. Don’t think that way. It is just another day and it will end. Don’t expect much progress today. Distract yourself with some laughter. Your love match is Sagittarius and your friendship match is Gemini.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Put books aside until tomorrow

Today, your concentration is likely to be off. Unless it is really necessary, put books aside till tomorrow because you won’t absorb much today. You will put some extra effort to finish your projects to meet your deadlines. Your friendship match is Gemini and your love match is Capricorn.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.