This Wednesday will bring many moods of ambitious dreams for Aries. Taurus will be quite confident with their personal decisions. Cancer may find themselves swamped with all the tasks they agreed to do by their not-so-grateful friends. Scorpio and Aquarius are advised to wait before making any impulsive shopping decisions.

Let us take a look at how this Wednesday may pan out for your zodiac sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Dream with pragmatism

Today you may incline towards dreaming big and expressing your ambitions, you must remember that you have to be practical about your plans. You will want to make sure you’re holding on to your center and some sense of pragmatism, or you may find yourself dreaming big with no real way to get there. However, enjoy your fantasy while you can and because gravity has its way of pulling you back to the ground. Your luck will shine around bright colours, like vermillion this Wednesday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will be your guide.

Advertisement

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Major transformations coming

You will be feeling confident regarding big decisions you will be making in your personal life. As you embark on new paths, be mindful that all shifts come with their challenges, and try to be gentle with yourself. Personal insights on your professional ambitions are likely to manifest this evening. Use this energy to validate any desire you hold to improve upon your career path. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Wednesday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Finding balance

Today’s cosmic climate may compel you to find a balance between your personal and professional life. Although maintaining deep and personal connections should be a priority for you, it should not be coming at the cost of your ability to care for yourself. So if you are feeling like you have been giving away too much of your energy, with little left for yourself, you may need to take a day off from both work and romance. Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Wednesday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Learn to say no

Your tendency to extend a helping hand to everyone around you may lead to an exhausting day for yourself. Practice refusing politely especially when your personal to-do list mounts. While catering to immediate family members or children might not be something you can excuse yourself from, you might need to set boundaries with friends who dump their problems on you. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Wednesday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Be mindful of those struggling

You may be having the best of times these days and shining bright in your social sphere, but your friends or colleagues may not be able to relate to you. Hence do not go on about your perfect day and perfect date with friends or colleagues with whom you share your feelings. Not everyone will be in as good of a place as you are right now, and hearing how well things are going on your end could generate resentment. Your lucky colour this Wednesday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

Advertisement

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Create space for yourself

Dedicate this Wednesday to yourself and do what makes you happy. Whether you live alone, with your family, or with a significant other, look for ways to create space for yourself, especially if your co-habitants have a tendency to test your patience. Take time out for yourself and consider a chance to reconnect with your spirit through quiet and some much-needed privacy. Your lucky colour for this Wednesday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Chances of miscommunication

You may be known as a charming conversationalist, but today’s cosmic climate may not work in your favour. Your well-intentioned comments could be misinterpreted as criticism by the receiving party this Wednesday. So try not to put in your two cents unless your opinion is sought out by someone. However, you may enjoy your usual conversations focusing on fun rather than making suggestions on how a loved one might improve on something. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

Advertisement

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Go on a spending thrift

Wednesday’s cosmic climate will push you to spend money on things that you enjoy. However, for some of you this could also be retail therapy and an extension of your mental health. It would be easy to go overboard with your shopping right now. If you opt for online shopping, throughout the day, do not plan on pulling the trigger on such orders until late evening. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Increased social activity

Today you will find yourself at the centre of attention, especially when it comes to social media presence. While it is typically nice to be the center of attention, you could find the spotlight on you to be quite exhausting. Do not go out of your way to respond to every message you receive and give yourself permission to put your phone to sleep and opt to spend your day relaxing from the comfort of your home. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Wednesday is jade green. For Wednesday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Secrets revealed

Wednesday’s planetary positions will bring some hidden information to the fore. If someone close to you has been hiding something or lying to you, today will be the day their truth will be revealed. This could also be you, and hence avoid lying to your close confidants since it could snowball into a huge lie. Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Shop cautiously

Avoid shopping online this Wednesday since it could land you in trouble financially. While shrewd online ads may show you items that you never realised you needed, you should contain the urge to spend until you have had a chance to think the purchase through completely. You may feel more clear-headed as the day comes to a close, hence that is a better time to make wise shopping decisions. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Wednesday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Trouble in professional sector

Today you may find yourself in some professional dilemma. Some of you may feel your efforts are going unnoticed, but try not to let it get in the way of what could otherwise be a cheery day. There could also be some friction with colleagues at the workplace but avoid heated arguments. However, you will have the energy and ability to complete whatever tasks are thrown at you, which will also help the day move by with relevant speed. Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour honeysuckle pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Wednesday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.