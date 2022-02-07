Horoscope Today, February 7, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Monday

Horoscope Today, February 7, 2022: Today, February 7, 2022 will witness the Moon in its Waning Crescent phase. As Moon enters Taurus, Geminis might get a promotion. Cancereans will get success in long pending work. Scorpions will have a wonderful day with one of their wishes being fulfilled. Aries might kickstart the first day of the week with an increased rate of interest in research-oriented work. Taurus might have to buckle up as laziness can ruin the day. Leos will have their connections boosted with influential people. Virgos might have to take extra care of their health.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Expect resolution of a big problem

Aries will find a solution to an issue that was pending for a long time.

It is best to be extra careful in partnership business. You might be invited by a friend today. Expenses might increase. Your inclination to research-oriented projects will keep you occupied. Evening walk might help you relax.

As your rashi lord Mars rules the day, your lucky alphabets would be A, L, E. It is advisable to wear red to attract good luck. Choose lucky numbers 1, 8.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Be careful while driving

You might feel a bit lazy today. Negativity around you might bog you down. However, meditation, and a positive approach towards life will help you stay calm. Avoid starting new work today. You might have to work overtime at work. Take care of your feet. The alphabets that will prove lucky for you are Ba, Va, U. Opts for the color white before starting auspicious work. Your lucky numbers would be 2,7. Seek blessings of Venus as it is your ruling planet.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Turn to alphabets Ka, Chha, Gha to make situations in your favour

Possibility of getting promoted at work is on the cards. Huge monetary gains can be expected. Good news related to children might be received today. Obstacles regarding government work will be eliminated. Youth might receive career-related solution. Use numbers 3, 6 as they will be extremely lucky for you.

Your rashi lord Mercury will rule the day and you will remain committed to your family responsibilities. Opt for shades of yellow to attract good luck.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

A favorable day is predicted for Cancereans

You will find all your stuck plans getting executed today smoothly. Higher officials will be highly pleased with you. Marital life will be blissful. Social activities will bring you happiness. Any legal matter which needed settlement will be done today. You will enjoy a pleasant day with the blessings of the Moon, your Rashi lord. Wear milky white to draw luck. Pick the number 4 to get favorable results. Your lucky alphabets are Da, Ha.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Experience of a fulfilling day with family is on the cards

It’s a perfect time to boost your professional connections. Influential people will be very pleased with you. You would want to do multiple things at the same time today. Seek blessings from your rashi lord, the Sun prior to starting any important work. Opt for clothes that are in a hue of golden color to improve your existing conditions. Attract good luck with lucky number 5. Note down Ma, Ta as your lucky alphabets.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

For Virgos, opting the lucky numbers 3, 8 will turn things in favour

Take care of your health as gas and indigestion related problems might plague you. Old ailments might recur. People might think you are selfish. Your expenses might increase today. Exercise and meditate. You might feel low today. So seek Mercury, your ruling planet’s blessings. Green should be your go-to color to ensure good luck. Consider using these lucky alphabets Pa, Tha, Na to commence crucial work.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Your hardwork will bear fruits

Your social media activity will increase. Employed people might get a hike in salary. Travel regarding business could be a possibility. Your child’s progress will keep you excited. With the blessings of your rashi lord Venus, your love life will be blissful. Bank upon lucky numbers 2, 7. Wear or include the color white to ensure good luck. Turn to the lucky alphabets Ra, Ta as they promise good luck.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Scorpions will get their wish fulfilled today

Professionally and personally you will experience pleasantness. Salary might increase. You would be involved in helping the underprivileged. Diabetic patients need to take extra care of their health. With Mars your rashi lord, make sure to wear clothes in the shades of red as you head for important work. Make a note of the numbers 1, 8; and alphabets Na, Ya as these are supposed to prove extremely lucky for you.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Lucky alphabets Bha, Dha, Pa, Dha will prove auspicious

You will be extremely confident today. People in politics will receive favorable news. It is a perfect day for students involved in technical studies. Spending a wonderful time with friends and family is on the cards. Emotionally you will be at your best. You will be very proud of your child’s achievements.

Make things in your favor by opting for numbers 9, 12. Trust the blessings of your ruling planet Jupiter in times of trouble to guide you. Wear shades of yellow to attract good luck.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Being cautious is the key for Capricorns

You will be a little worried about rights. It is best to seek complete information before investing anywhere. There could be some disturbance from colleagues. It is advisable to be extra cautious while making financial transactions. You need to be calm when people close to you behave in an unruly manner. With Saturn, your rashi lord’s blessings, a wish might get fulfilled today. Use cyan shades to draw good luck. Pick lucky alphabets Kha, Ja for any auspicious work. Resort to the lucky numbers 10, 11 to ensure a favorable situation.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

It’s advisable to opt lucky numbers 10, 11

You will be highly devoted to your love life. Finances look great. You will receive news of an increase in sales in business. Getting a reward is a possibility. Also, you will experience a lot of fan following on social media. You’ll also find your reputation increased in society. Seek blessings of your ruling planet, Saturn to make things favorable. It will be beneficial if you choose Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh as your lucky alphabets. Opt for colors in shades of cyan to attract good luck.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Be wary of sycophants

Refrain from traveling unnecessarily. Exercise and eat clean. Avoid junk or stale food. Stomach ailments might trouble you. Also, cough and fever could plague you. It is advisable not to interfere or share your opinion with others.

With your ruling planet, Jupiter’s blessings, you will spend a wonderful time with your family and friends. Numbers 9, 12 will prove lucky for you while doing any auspicious work. Alphabets Da, Cha, Jha, Tha will aid you to attract good luck.

