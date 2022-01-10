Horoscope Today, January 10, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Monday

Horoscope Today, January 10, 2022: This Monday may bring-out some competitive emotions in Pisces which may not be a positive sign. Aries and Scorpio will have to fight the tendency of overspending. Gemini will be working on their relationship issues, while Virgo will enjoy a romantic date night. Let’s take a look at your horoscope predictions:

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Beware of spending too much

You may want to keep a check on your spending habits this Monday. There are chances that you may indulge in impulsive shopping today, which might end up hurting your financial stability this week. For others, Monday blues will be a real case. Expect fatigue or general laziness to take over. Luck will shine around bright colours, like crimson this Monday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A,L,E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Turning to spirituality

It may not be the best time to take actions based on your intuition today. Instead, it is advised that you turn to your spiritual side and practice some meditation. You may also want to ask your friends or family members to accompany you in this spiritual journey, because the more the merrier. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Monday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Addressing relationship issues

If you have been feeling an emotional or physical disconnect with your romantic partner, it is time you address it. It is better you sort out your communication gap and readjust your routines before Mercury retrograde is initiated on January 14. This is the time to focus on big picture stuff while working on personal peace. Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Monday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Avoid new commitments

It is not a good time for you to get involved into new commitments both emotional and professional. You must keep what you have and work on making it better instead of initiating something that may not have the substance to keep it going on for long. There are chances of some arguments to take place between you and a close friend. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Monday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Financial solutions coming

If you have found yourself in a tough financial situation, Monday will bring you the required solutions. This might come as a form of crucial help from a friend or a family or some advice that will prove pivotal. Be open to receive help or seek help for you might not be able to solve this one on your own. For others this might be a good day to focus on self-care. Your lucky colour this Monday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Love is in the air

You might be going out on your second date today or probably celebrating a romantic wedding anniversary with your partner. Whatever may be the occasion, you deserve to treat yourself and your partner to some fancy dinner, or a cozy movie date. For others, Monday will serve as a reminder that life is not all about work but self-care as well. Your lucky colour for this Monday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Upgrading your living situation

You will be in total work mode today. Issues concerning your living situation o will come to the fore. For some this may mean moving out to a new place for work or just cleaning up your home and redecorating it. While you work on your living conditions, you may also want to pay attention to your goals for this year and how to go about it. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Beware of spendthrift tendencies

You will be splurging on some things this Monday. Probably the thing waiting in the shopping cart will finally be bought today. However, beware of going overboard and buying things that may not be necessary. Some of you may also need to focus on why you are opting for retail therapy when there is a deeper problem at work. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Finding out your real friends

New information regarding your circle of friends may come to light today. This may be causing some shifts in your relationship dynamics with some of your friends since you finally get to know who is worthy of your friendship. Some of you may also be embracing your introverted side and spending an evening of self-care. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Monday is jade green. For Monday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Seek help of your friends

Today you do not have to resort to your all-knowing personality and just admit that you need friends to help you out of a situation. Accept your shortcomings and probably discuss it with a therapist to seek professional advice. It is alright if you take out time to heal. Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Spend time with yourself

You might want to spend time with yourself today and introspect on your big and small goals for the year. Whether it’s cultivating a new hobby, reading a book, or getting in a solid meditation session, the planets want you to take time out. Some of you may also receive a surprise from a friend or a family member. This could be a literal gift or a phone call from a long lost friend from college. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Monday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Don’t get too competitive

Although it is alright to have a healthy competitive side, you might be tipping towards an unhealthy side of this emotion today. Do not let your friends’ Instagram posts make you envious. Practice gratitude and probably take time off from social media. It is better to work on your personal goals without beating yourself up. Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour honeysuckle pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Monday.

