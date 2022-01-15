Horoscope Today,  January 15, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Saturday

Aries, don’t hesitate to take a stand. Taurus, find joy in imperfection. Keep an open communication, Gemini. Be prepared for someone close to you getting important negotiations going, Cancer. Instead of selling your ideas, deliver and prove, Leo. Virgo, be yourself. Schedule important changes on your calendar, Libra. Scorpio, don’t let ambition become the driving force today. Trust ideas your friend is sharing with you, Sagittarius. Use your charm to push your agenda, Capricorn. Aquarius, the energy brought by the day could transform your life. Pisces, spread some sunshine around you.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

The vibe will make you relaxed

The cosmos puts you in a soft and nurturing mood. The vibe will make you relaxed, bringing healing and optimism to your soul on a deeper level. You must open up to the people who love you. Spend the evening at home as the day comes to a close. Choose someone you love to do so that you will be able to enjoy the soothing energy of this cosmic climate. Numbers 14, 7, colour saffron and rashi letters A,L,E will be lucky for you.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Spare time to connect with family

You are likely to be in an emotionally open place today as the focus is on the area of your stars which governs communication. Spare time to connect with family and your close friends to nurture connections important to you. You will benefit from the support of your loved ones by discussing and sharing. Number 11 and 14, colour magenta, and rashi letters B, V, and U are lucky for you.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Time to catch up on much-needed relaxation

You are coming back to earth following the high vibrations that manifested over the last couple of days. You’ve been rather busy lately and now it’s time to catch up on much-needed relaxation. You may be inclined to consider low-key activities right now to unwind instead of going out to explore. Set intentions on the professional front later in the day. Colour crimson, rashi letters K, C, and G,and numbers 14, 18, will support you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

You will be in the mood to socialize

The day could start with a stressful vibe but as the day proceeds you will feel a shift. The change in energy will feel like a breath of fresh air, allowing you to get in touch with your true self. You will be in the mood to socialize, feeling more energized. You will try to protect your energy and be more absorbent to the emotions of others. Rashi letters H, D, numbers 7, 14 and colour peach will guide you.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Sort out your thoughts and feelings

You’ll be quiet as the day begins connecting with your deepest emotions. Those around you may find your introverted side rather unusual. But it is important for you to sort out your thoughts and feelings. The universe will help you connect on an intimate level as you gain fresh perspectives from a loved one. Rashi letters M, T, colour golden, and numbers 18, 20 will prove lucky for you.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Remember to honor everyone’s boundaries

You will be called to lend emotional support to a friend or family member as the cosmos asks you to nurture your loved ones. Bestow practical advice to someone in need. Don’t hold back but remember to honor everyone’s boundaries. Not all are forthcoming about their internal struggles, you may have to keep an eye out for anyone close to you not doing well. Crimson colour, numbers 4, 23 and rashi letters P,T, and N will bring you good fortune.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Your voice has the healing power

You’ll feel emotionally invested in your co-workers today. If you’ve developed a close relationship with a colleague, now would be a great opportunity to meet and bond outside of the office. Check in if anyone around you is having a hard time since your voice has the healing power right now. Later in the day, you will feel much satisfaction through nurturing others. Number 6, 13 and maroon, along with letters P, T, and N will be lucky for you.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

You will receive healing energies

You’ll feel protected and shielded by the universe as the cosmos luminates spirituality. You will feel that you are being transported to a serene place, given any pre-existing conflict or negative people does not have any influence on you. Later, you will receive healing energies for any preexisting emotional rifts within your relationships. Apologize if you have to or express how you feel, particularly if you want to elicit peace. Cream colour, numbers 4, 6 and rashi letters N and Y will guide you.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Use this energy to put your needs first

You’ll become aware of what is not working in your life right now as your emotional sensitivities are heightened. The cosmic landscape could throw light on dysfunctional communication techniques and toxic dynamics. Use this energy to put your needs first and withdraw from those who don’t honor your position. You will be able to reconnect with your optimism allowing you to strengthen positive influence in your life. Colour saffron, numbers 11, 13, and rashi letters B, D, and P will be lucky for you.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

It will be a romantic day for you

Single or in a committed relationship, it will be a romantic day for you, as matters of the heart are highlighted. These vibes are nurturing passionate connections, more so if you and your partner are looking for ways to indulge and relax. Float away devoid of responsibilities even if only for a few hours. Spend the evening at home as the cosmos brings you peace and domestic bliss. Numbers 4, 11, colour crimson, and rashi letters K and J, will support you in all endeavors.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Your wellbeing is in the spotlight

Embrace healthy people, food as your wellbeing is in the spotlight. The perfect opportunity to destress on a physical and mental level, so lean into activities that help you forget all about work. Later in the day, you will be encouraged to treat yourself. So don’t hold back about spending a little on something special because you deserve it. Numbers 2, 10, colour navy blue, and rashi letters G and S are lucky for you.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Be mindful of your goals

You’ll be a shining beacon of light to your family and friends. You will get help to break down barriers with those you’ve lately felt closed off from. You may not be in the mood to fight for connections that don’t serve you emotionally. The cosmic landscape will bring you luck and growth. Be mindful of your goals and don’t be afraid to put yourself out there and chase your dreams. Numbers 6, 10, colour red and rashi letters D, C, J, and T, will prove lucky for you.

