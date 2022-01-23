Horoscope Today, January 23, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Sunday

Horoscope Today, January 23, 2022: This Sunday will bring exciting socialising opportunities for Scorpio, while Aquarius and Gemini will experience spirituality in a whole new manner. For Sagittarius, Sunday is all about drawing the boundaries, and Pisces will gather the courage to express their feelings to special someone. Let’s take a look at your horoscope predictions:

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

New motivations incoming

You will be on the receiving end of some positive vibes this Sunday. Brace yourself to be blessed with some motivation for your upcoming ventures. However, just remember to keep a practical approach toward your dreams, or you could end up chasing a fantasy. All in all this Sunday is all about embracing the calming and harmonious energy. Luck will shine around bright colours, like crimson this Sunday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Work on passion project

Sunday is the perfect time to work on your projects and creative hobbies. It is advised that you try not to get too caught up in small details, or you could end up sabotaging a perfectly good project. For others Sunday might bring to fore some issues pertaining to your health. It is better that you take time to relax so that you can catch up on some much-needed self-care. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Sunday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Turning to spirituality

You may wish to consider joining a yoga or a meditation class today. Your spiritual side may be actively working today. Try to get in a meditation session before you head to bed for the evening. For some this Sunday is all about cleaning their home space. Compel yourself to throw out unwanted or unused items right now, so you can push out any dead items from your space. Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Sunday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Communicate your needs

It is a good day to indulge in some emotional and healthy communication with your loved ones. Take some time to connect with your friends or significant other on an emotional level. The cosmic energy is perfect for clearly articulating your wants and needs. Some of you will be investing your time in redecorating your living space. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Sunday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Smart financial decisions

You are known for your smart spending habits, however, it is advised that you do not shy away from spending a little extra or else you may end up buying a sub-standard item today. It is also a perfect day for romantic rendezvous as cosmic energies compel you to finally ask out your crush. Your lucky colour this Sunday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Meditate and do not fret

It might seem like things are getting a bit intense for you, but do take out some time and meditate for your own benefit. The universe wants you to trust in yourself especially if you are in the middle of major life changes. You will be met with some grounding energy later in the day. Your lucky colour for this Sunday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Supporting cosmic energy

You will be receiving a rush of emotional breakthroughs this Sunday. This energy can help you break behavioural patterns that you have been struggling to exit, especially if you take some time to analyze how you might bring about a real change. Some of you will feel a rush of supportive energy later in the afternoon. Prioritise your needs, put your self-care and personal agenda first. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Host a party

Sunday is the perfect day to organise and host a fun brunch with your friends and family members. It will give you an opportunity to show the people who matter to you how much you care without really having to put it in words. Sunday evening may not be that perfect to host a social event since you may want to get away from the crowd at that point. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Set professional boundaries

If you find yourself talking about work on a Sunday, it is high time that you set some real boundaries between your personal and professional life. If some of you are friends with some of your colleagues, you should separate yourself from these relationships right now. For some, Sunday will bring up conversations regarding popularity and social life. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Sunday is jade green. For Sunday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Experimenting with physical looks

Today you are in the mood to go for a makeover channeling your wildest fashion ideas. It is the perfect time to opt for such adventurous fashion choices and you may even leave a lasting impression in your social circle. For some of you this day is for shopping. If you are overdue for a bit of shopping, go ahead and update your wardrobe. Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Spend a day inside cozy blankets

You may be tempted by your friends to come out for a fun night out. You will feel much happier cozied up in your favorite pajamas. The day will make you feel at peace and psychically in tune and connected with the universe. If you are into spirituality, it is a good day to practice meditation and connect with your deeper self. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Sunday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Right time for romantic confessions

Sunday presents you with the perfect cosmic energy to make that romantic confession to your crush. The universe encourages you to go after your heart’s desire. Meanwhile, those already in a romantic relationship might experience a deeper connection with their partner today. However, be mindful of your partner’s needs. Do not put any pressure on your connections right now and wait for them to develop organically. Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour honeysuckle pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Sunday.

