Horoscope Today, January 28, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Friday

Horoscope Today, January 28, 2022: This Friday, Aries will be all about making some significant social connections, while Geminis might finally get to take their crush out on a date. Sagittarius might have to beware of some hostile situations at home. Pisces may have to ask their supervisors at work to acknowledge their effort. Libra will finally come to a closure and socialise with their group of friends. Let’s take a look at your horoscope predictions:

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Making special connections

This Friday, you will be in the right mindspace to make effective connections with people around you. You will feel elevated and emotionally intelligent today. This may give you an understanding of where others are coming from without sacrificing your disposition. Do your best to honor the journey of everyone you encounter. Luck will shine around bright colours, like crimson this Friday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Avoid social media

It is advised that you avoid social media this Friday. Some of you could feel as though your solitude is being disrupted by the people around you, hence staying indoors and working on a solo project would be safe. If you have a habit of comparing yourself to the people you see online, it is best you avoid your phone as much as you can. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Friday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Reach out to your crush

It is a good day to initiate a conversation with your crush or your partner if you are already in a relationship. Others may feel a need to connect with someone on a heart level. You can plan a romantic date or any other activity with your romantic interest. However, do not be disappointed if you do not hear from them immediately. Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Friday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Boredom hitting the motivation

Chances are that you might be a victim of boredom this Friday. The mundane tasks of the day may drag down your vibe. However, try to avoid that and look for ways to improve your situation. Look for simple pleasures until you clock out for the day. In the workspace some of you may encounter new information regarding your professional standing in the office. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Friday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Being unapologetically you

Today you will shine just like your zodiac sign ruler, the sun. Embrace yourself and your uniqueness wherever you are and you may end up inspiring some people. However, you must also beware of power struggles or jealousy from the people around you. Keep your head held high, but do not push yourself onto people who would rather be left alone. Your lucky colour this Friday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Appreciate where you are

Instead of living in the past or the future, you must embrace where you are right now. If you are working remotely, be sure to brighten up your workspace a bit, finding holistic ways to raise the vibe as you go about your day, like aromatherapy, herbal teas, sage burning. You may also wish to take some personal space as you finish the workday. Your lucky colour for this Friday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Come to a closure

Some of you will be wrapping up discussions that could use some closure, but try to avoid tense topics for they may end up bringing more tension. Friday’s vibes could also threaten to throw you off your game, making it important that you ground and double-check your work as you finish up the workday. It is an ideal day for meeting up with friends and socialising. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R, T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Avoid ego battles

You might have an inclination of indulging into your inner demons today. However, it is advised that even if you are feeling down, avoid emotional spending, and try to bring yourself back up through positive affirmations. Do not worry because this vibe will fade away by Friday evening, giving you a chance to reset and decompress after work emotionally. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Tensions at home

Some of you might experience tensions arising in the home atmosphere this Friday. For those of you working from home, this could bring in some disruption to your work, and will take a toll on your motivation and energy levels. Try to mix things up by working outside or in a different room than you usually do to fight these not-so-positive vibes. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Friday is jade green. For Friday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Daydreaming through weekend

You might find yourself daydreaming this Friday. As you indulge in a never-ending stream of consciousness, you may find yourself getting into trouble this afternoon if you have not been staying on task. You may also feel as though energy is being drained from you, but try to stay grounded and content in the moment. Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon-brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Lost in the digital world

You may find yourself spending more time than usual on your social media. This may end up enchanting you into the world of digital shopping. Beware of spending too much on things that may not look as mesmerising as on the smartphone screen. Today is also a good day to explore your surroundings and stumble upon new and exciting places. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Friday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Tough balance between work and play

Although you are psyched about the weekend coming ahead, this may not work as a helpful motivation at work. Some of you may feel as though you are not being acknowledged for your work, especially if you are not receiving fair credit for the work you do. It is a lesson for you to be more assertive in the future so that you feel acknowledged by your superiors moving forward. Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour honeysuckle pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Friday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.