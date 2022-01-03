Horoscope Today, January 3, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Monday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, JANUARY 3, 2022: This Monday, January 3 will see the Moon entering its waxing crescent phase. It is the first phase after the New Moon. During this phase there’s a possibility to start things afresh for most of the zodiac signs. It’s the right time to set goals for the future. Monday, January 3 marks the first week of 2022. It will have Aries getting a lot of blessings from elders. Geminis will have the opportunity to try out something new and fun. Leos might discuss marriage with lovers. For Aquarius there might be a salary hike. Pisces will be lucky in terms of career prospects.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Possibility of getting a job is high

Your generous attitude will be highly appreciated. People would be very patiently listening to what you have to say. Those that are looking for a job, will get a job. You will be happy professionally. You might get involved in religious activities today. A perfect day wherein you will be blessed by elders. With Mars being your rashi lord, you will find renewed energy. The color red is recommended to attract good luck. Your lucky numbers are 1, 8. Follow lucky alphabets A, L, E when you start auspicious work.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Alphabets Ba, Va, U will work in favour of you

If work gets hindered today, it’s better to remain focused and continue to work hard instead of giving it up. You might face difficulty in concentrating, so try to meditate. It is advisable to not share your thoughts with people who are not empathetic to your feelings. Marital relationships might undergo some turmoil. Explore your inclination to yoga and spiritual practices for peace. Seek blessings of Venus which is your ruling planet. The color white and lucky numbers 2,7 will be favorable for you.

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

A favorable day at the workplace is predicted

All your work will be completed smoothly and on time. Avoid confrontational situations. Be mindful of what you eat. It is better to consume homemade food today as outside food might disrupt your health. Mercury is your ruling planet. It is better to use numbers 3, 6 and wear yellow colored outfits as they will prove very lucky for you. Ka, Chha, Gha are your lucky alphabets.

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Business will be fulfilling today

People at the high ranking positions will be very pleased with you today.

Your spouse’s advice will aid you a lot. Though there might be some difficulty in adjusting with others, it would be a good idea to identify your mistakes and rectify them. Moon is your ruling planet so using clothes in the shades of milky white would be recommended. If you wish to get desired results go for the number 4 and lucky alphabets Da, Ha.

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Refrain from giving advice when not asked

There’s a possibility of meeting up with friends. Lovers would be inclined to discuss marriage. Try to stay calm as you might tend to feel sensitive regarding family matters. You will find yourself making efforts to mend broken relationships. Refrain from giving advice when not asked. Your lucky number is 5. Remember to use the Ma, Ta as your lucky alphabets to get favorable results.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Take care of your spouse’s health

Chances of monetary gain through property deals are high. Expect to be in the company of intelligent people. Those that are in the government sector might find the work a little confusing. Financial profit in business will not be as expected. Seek the blessings of Mercury, your ruling planet. Pick the numbers 3, 8 to attract good luck. The alphabets Pa, Tha, Na will be extremely lucky for you, today. Choose the color green while conducting auspicious work.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Good news can be expected in terms of jobs

Your boss might discuss promotion with you. Your confidence will be at its peak today. Spend some time in honing your skills. You will benefit from this in the long run. Seek your ruling planet Venus’ blessings. Do opt for lucky numbers 2, 7; and wear white to attract good luck.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Shades of red will be auspicious for Scorpions

Some of your work might face delays, so this could cause you to be a little upset. But the good news is that if you remain patient, all work will get successfully completed. Newly wed couples will be busy planning for the future. New sources of income will be generated. Post evening social life will be pretty active. As Mars is your rashi lord, alphabets Na, Ya are supposed to fetch good luck. Don’t forget your lucky numbers 1, 8.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Contact with new business acquaintances will be established

A peaceful and happy family life awaits. You will be extremely cheerful and at peace today. Marriage plans cannot be ruled out for unmarried couples. Your health will improve. Both social and professional life will be pretty satisfying. Jupiter, being your rashi lord, will guide you. Pick shades of yellow before heading for an auspicious occasion. Make a note of your lucky alphabets Bha, Dha, Pa, Dha. Opting for numbers 9, 12 will reap great results.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

For good luck, wear outfits that have cyan shades in them

It is advisable to not express your anger today. Those associated with the management sector might encounter problems. Headache and fatigue might bother you as a result. Refrain from pursuing any work that is getting hindered today. Resume it tomorrow. Saturn is your rashi lord. Do remember to use the lucky numbers 10, 11 for favorable results. Opt for lucky alphabets Kha, Ja, today.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

You might find yourself splurging a little

Financially you are in a superb position. You will benefit from some previous investments. Increase in salary might be on the cards. Chances of attending an event with relatives cannot be ruled out. Parents will be very proud of their child’s achievements. You might find yourself splurging a little. As you go through the day, seek blessings of your ruling planet, Saturn. Turn to Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh, your lucky alphabets so that things turn in your favor. Also, opt for lucky numbers 10, 11.

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Love and peace will reign today

All your work will be completed on time, today. Your loved ones will be mighty happy with you. For students, the day will turn out to be very promising. New job prospects might be on the cards. Spending quality time with your family will prove rewarding. You may express gratitude to Jupiter, your ruling planet for the blessings. To attract good luck consider the numbers 9, 12; and the alphabets Da, Cha, Jha, Tha.

