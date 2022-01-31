Horoscope Today, January 31, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Monday

Horoscope Today, January 31, 2022: This Monday will shine a cosmic light on Leo and their relationship sector as they address some issues in their partnership. For Taurus, Monday is all about that hustle and getting work done. Libra will find themselves at the centre of the attention in social spheres, while Geminis may listen to their spiritual sides.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Channelling creativity

This Monday you will find yourself in an intellectual and creative headspace as you awaken from your weekend slumber. Some of you will find your brain firing on all cylinders right now, bestowing you with the gift of charisma and quick wit. Effortless socialisation will come more naturally to you this Monday, so try to put yourself in the path of anyone you are hoping to network with. Your luck will shine around bright colours, like vermillion this Monday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Ready for the week

This Monday you will feel all set for the work week with a special focus on your career. For some of you, finding solutions to any problems within your profession will come easily this Monday, so do not hold back when taking the initiative or articulating your thoughts. Monday’s new moon will inspire you to bring more creativity into your work, and you may also feel attracted to work on the ethics within your company. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Monday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Listen to yourself

Today you may be inclined to listen and receive vital spiritual advice. Higher thinking and spirituality will prove to be major themes of this Monday. You can combine your intellect and intuition and see that there is not much that you cannot handle today. For those of you who are trying to create a new reality, it is a good day to manifest your dreams. Make sure that you set intentions around the things you want most. Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Monday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Time to draw boundaries

Some of you may feel as though those in your private life are not respecting your boundaries. Ask yourself whether or not you are drawing clear lines with your colleagues and friends, as these people could be unaware of when they hit a nerve. It is a good time to practice the art of saying no, ignoring messages, and setting boundaries tonight to help you handle any intrusive conversations that may come up. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Monday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Issues surrounding partnerships

The start of this week may field you with some issues regarding your romantic or personal life. Some of you will be reminded of the importance of mental attraction when it comes to your partnerships, which could create issues if you are involved with someone who does not stimulate your intellect. If you are currently looking for love, these vibes are perfect for meeting people online. However, some of you would be better off connecting at all. Your lucky colour this Monday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Work smart not hard

Even if you enjoy working yourself to death, try to hold yourself back this Monday. Your mind will move quickly today, allowing you to work efficiently as you breeze through the workday. However, the universe is asking you to touch base with your health and wellness routines. This is a great time to implement change, though you will need patience with the process. Take small, manageable steps toward your goals right now, and you will see major results steadily. Your lucky colour for this Monday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P, T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Life of the party

Your infectious positive aura will attract people towards you, this Monday. For some of you, Monday is the time to try new things, speak your mind, and embrace all that makes you unique. You must do it even if it feels a little risky. No one ever sets any trends by following what other people are doing, so do not hold back when it comes to your aesthetic. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear Mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R, T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Dealing with family matters

Monday will bring to the fore topics that are related to your family life. You may engage in some crucial discussions with your family members this Monday. Some of you may also find that Monday’s vibe is more wacky, intelligent, and overall delightful. Do not be afraid to try to go underneath the surface and explore people you live with, especially when it comes to their personal interests. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Words carry power

Monday’s vibes will shine a light in the area of your communication sector. If you have been wanting to raise awareness around a cause that is near and dear to your heart, Monday would be a good time to get on your activism and start spreading the word. However, be mindful of those who do not resonate with your views. Since you could end up in a heated debate that leaves you feeling defeated and depleted. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Monday is jade green. For Monday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Financial gains likely

Monday will enhance your financial understanding and probably even assist you in making some smart money choices. For some of you, this may manifest as a little shopping for yourself. You are likely to find some stellar deals, this is also a great time to research any big purchases you are hoping to make shortly, helping you decide which product from which brand works the best for you. Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon-brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you a fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Pay attention to yourself

Monday will shift your focus to your surroundings and how you have grown and changed over time. Some of you who are blessed with psychic abilities may feel a sense of perfect alignment with the universe. It is a good day to set intentions for the year ahead. Take some time to appreciate how you have grown over the last year, then write out a list of reasonable goals to hit before your solar return next year. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Monday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Working on yourself

Monday will shine a light on your mental health. If you feel as though you need to work on your mental health and matters relating to your subconscious you must act now. If any behavioural patterns need breaking, the universe is likely to point them out today. Pay attention to any mishaps that take place, as there could be more to the incident than meets the eye. Your zodiac sign Pisces is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour honeysuckle pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Monday.

