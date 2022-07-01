HOROSCOPE TODAY, JULY 1, 2022: It might not be the best day for Aries. Your habit of procrastination will get in the way of success. Meanwhile, Taurus will be able to solve financial problems today. Whereas, Geminis are advised not to be a part of office politics. To know what all things will happen on the first day of this fresh month, give it a read here.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Procrastination can spoil your work

The day won’t kick off on a positive note. Your habit of delaying tasks until the last minute may spoil your work today. There can be some challenges in married lives. You shouldn’t be careless about your health. The colour red, and the numbers 1 and 8, will guide you.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Financial issues will resolve

It is a perfect day to finish your pending work. Your financial issues will be resolved. Your work will be appreciated by your seniors and you will try to learn some important skills. Choose the colour white, as well as the numbers 2 and 7 for a brighter day.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Don’t indulge in office politics

Try to keep your thought process positive. You will be able to spend some quality time with your family. Stay away from workplace politics. You may feel upset for not getting the expected results in your work. Use the numbers 3 and 6, and the lucky colour yellow for a smooth sail.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Chance of a promotion!

Making hasty decisions about changing your job will not be good. You will make relations with prominent people. There is a possibility that working professionals may get promoted. Your lucky number is 4 and the lucky colour is milky.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 22)

Don’t let anyone interfere in your work

People with obesity may face some health-related problems. Don’t allow anyone to interfere in your work. You will be in a mood to relax. The lucky colour for you is gold and the lucky number is 5.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

A day for movies and other fun activities

Intimacy is likely to increase in your love relationship. You will be solving some children-related problems. You will spend your day watching movies and doing other fun activities. Focus on the numbers 3 and 8 and the colour green for good fortune.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Take out time for your kids

There will be extra work to do at the office. Some of your past decisions may not prove to be fruitful. You will maintain a good reputation at your workplace. It would be good for you to spare some time for the kids. Numbers 2 and 7, and the colour white will assist you.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

You may start a new business

You will remain calm and composed. You might spend money on some expensive items. New income sources will be generated. You can begin a new business. 1, 8, and the colour red will add luck to your day.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Don’t compare yourself to others

You will be feeling mentally agitated today. Comparing yourself to others will only make you feel inferior. Keep an eye on your hidden foes. Your health might be affected. Use numbers 9 and 12 along with the colour yellow for luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Those in the real estate business will earn profits

People working in the real estate business will earn significant profits. You can also make big investments in the stock market which will get you good returns in the future. The lucky numbers for you are 10 and 11 and the lucky colour is cyan.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Stalled work will be completed

Businesspersons should not blindly trust their colleagues. A hindered work of yours will get completed and this can increase your self-confidence. You should pay more attention to the health of your female family members. The numbers 10 and 11, as well as the colour cyan, will ease your day.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Look after yourself

Don’t be a part of unnecessary discussions. You will have a lot of different responsibilities at the workplace. Take care of your health as the weather conditions are changing. The numbers 9 and 12, and the colour yellow are particularly auspicious for you.

