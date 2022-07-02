Horoscope Today, July 2, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Saturday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, JULY 2, 2022: The day might be difficult for people under the Sagittarius zodiac sign if they are looking for job opportunities. On the other hand, there are going to be new jobs available for Capricorns who are seeking work. Aquarius will spend a delightful day with gain in finances and respect. Read how your day is going to unfold today.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Influence in office may decrease

Don’t let mistrust create space in your marital relationship. Your influence is likely to decrease in the office. There is a chance of you getting entangled in legal disputes. Focus on the colour red and the numbers 1 and 8 for luck.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

You might sign new business deals

With the help of your suggestions and opinions, your boss might take important decisions. You can sign new business deals today. Students will achieve excellent results in their studies. Politicians may get a promotion. The colour white, as well as the numbers 2 and 7, are particularly fortunate for you.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Plans will be executed on time

You will be successful in executing your plans on time. It will be beneficial for you to try something new and innovative. Newly married couples may give thoughts about family planning. You might receive approval from your family for love marriage. Your lucky numbers are 3 and 6, and the lucky colour is yellow.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Your business relations will strengthen

Your relations with scholarly and wise people will increase. Owing to your polite behaviour, your business relationships will strengthen. You should take more practical decisions. You might suffer from a stomach-related problem. Choose the colour milky and the number 4 for a good day.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Great day for people in the pharmaceutical industry

Your rivals at the workplace can cause trouble for you. You should immediately see a doctor in case of any chest and lung-related issues. The day is highly favourable for people working in the pharmaceutical industry. The lucky colour for you is gold and the lucky number is 5.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Your reputation will increase

You will enjoy delicious meals and a luxurious lifestyle. The day is just perfect if you are thinking to purchase a new vehicle. Your reputation is going to increase because of the social work you do. Stay calm while finding solutions to your problems. The numbers 3 and 8 as well as the colour green are auspicious for you.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

You might meet old friends

You will have a romantic time with your life partner and you may also share your feelings with him or her. Self-confidence will increase. There’s a possibility that you get to meet your old friends. You will share a strong bond with experienced people. The numbers 2 and 7 along with the colour white, will add luck to your day.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

You may make wrong decisions

The day is not going to begin on a positive note. All your energy will be drained. Performing Yoga can bring some help to your mental state. Due to confusing thoughts, you might take wrong decisions. You will feel upset because of the extra workload. Use numerals 1 and 8 as well as the colour red for guidance.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Difficulties for people seeking employment

There will be some challenges in your business. People who are looking for a new job will have to face difficulties. It is important that you control your expenses. Avoid making any big decisions this day. The numbers 9 and 12 and the colour yellow will help ease your day.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

New jobs for unemployed

You might have to go to some social event. Make a budget as per your capacity. Unemployed people can get a new job. There can be arguments with your boss at the workplace. Your lucky numbers are 10 and 11 whereas the lucky colour is cyan.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

It’s a delightful day!

Youngsters may confess their feelings to their someone special. On the workfront, you will get financial gains together with respect. Your family atmosphere is going to be joyous. The numbers 10 and 11 and the colour cyan are there to brighten your day.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

You might hear good news in the evening

You might invest money to further expand your business. You are going to make some changes in your daily routine but you will have to put in the effort to adapt to those changes. You can receive some delightful news in the evening. For a smooth ride this Saturday, choose the numbers 9 and 12, as well as the colour yellow.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.