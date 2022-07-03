Horoscope Today, July 3, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Sunday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, JULY 3, 2022: Dear Aries, you should choose your words very carefully before you speak as they can hurt your loved ones. Maintaining a strong bond with influential people will benefit you, Gemini. Leo, your new business can be a success. Read to know how your day is going to be this Sunday.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Be thoughtful before making a big decision

You should think before you speak. There will be an excessive workload at the office and this can be a reason for discord in your family. Be mindful before making any big decision else you might face a lot of trouble. Your lucky colour is red, and the lucky numbers are 1 and 8.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Diabetic and blood pressure patients must take care

People who have blood pressure issues and diabetes should take good care of themselves. Don’t visit crowded places. In the second half of the day, you are likely to feel a little sad. The colour white and the numbers 2 and 7 are there to help you.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Your business will show improvements

Keeping strong relations with high-rank officers might benefit you. Your business might make some improvements. Students will get the results they were expecting in the competitive exam. Use the numbers 3 and 6, as well as the colour yellow for luck.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Do not force your thoughts on others

Your family members can get very upset because of your irritable nature. Try not to impose your thoughts on other people. You can get involved in a controversial issue. You will help your life partner in doing household chores. Your fortunate number is four and the fortunate colour is red.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

New business can be successful

Your interest in participating in religious activities will increase. You and your siblings will discuss some important issues today. Marriage proposals can come for the unmarried. A new business may prove to be successful. The colour gold and the number 5 are auspicious for you.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Your love relationship should not distract you

Overthinking about negative things can have bad effects on your health. Do not allow your love relationship to distract you. Avoid lending money to others. Women may have to do some extra work at home. Choose the numbers 3 and 8 and the colour green to ease your day.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Pleasurable marital relationship

You will get back the money you lent to people. The emotional connection in your love relationship will increase. You are going to enjoy a pleasurable married life. Numbers 2 and 7, and the colour white will guide you.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Favourable day from a career and financial perspective

The day seems to be great for you in terms of career and financial matters. There’s a possibility of you starting a new project. Your competitive spirit is going to stay high. The numerals 1 and 8, and the colour red, will make your day brighter.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Hindered work will be completed

You will manage to finish your stalled work this day. Your luck will work in financial matters. Your elders will send in their blessings to you. You should definitely make use of the numbers 9 and 12 as well as the colour yellow for guidance.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Do not waste your time

You may have to go through some tough situations. You must not waste your time sitting idle. People may not pay respect to your feelings. Management professionals are advised to work on their shortcomings. The lucky numbers for you are 10 and 11 whereas the colour is cyan.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Worries about life partner’s health

The health of your life partner will be a cause of concern for you. People working in the technical fields can receive some fantastic opportunities. You must control your expenses and try to stay away from unnecessary showoffs. Use numbers 10 and 11, as well as the colour cyan for a smooth ride.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Media professionals will complete their tasks bravely

Those working in the media industry will bravely complete their tasks. New income sources may be generated. Keep your daily routine disciplined. You are going to dominate your foes or opponents. The numbers 9 and 12 along with the colour yellow will help you to make the most out of the day.

