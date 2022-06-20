Horoscope Today, June 20, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Monday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, JUNE 20, 2022: For Aries Monday is time to complete pending work but extra effort is needed to do so. Students under the Gemini zodiac sign will have success in the competitive exams whereas those under Leo will perform great in their studies. Virgo your advice is going to benefit others. Check out what else the universe has planned for you at the start of this week.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Work will get completed

The day may start on a positive note. Long-standing stalled work will get completed. You will be required to work harder at the office. There is a possibility that your orthodox point of view may hamper your relationships with others. Red is your lucky colour and 1 and 8 are your lucky numbers.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Hard work will receive appreciation

Your hard work will be appreciated at the office. You can also receive some delightful news. You might go out of budget while spending money on material comfort. Try to solve your problems using a peaceful approach. Your lucky colour is white and your lucky numbers are 2 and 7.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Success in competitive exams

Your work approach and practicality will receive applause at your workplace. There will be a good success in competitive exams. Because of your overconfidence, you can make blunders. The numbers 3 and 6, and the colour yellow will help you in having a smooth ride this day.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Quality time with close friends

You and your close friends will spend quality time. The day is good for doing business partnerships. You will be inclined more towards pursuing your hobbies and things you have a passion for. You can feel bit weak and tired. Be thoughtful while doing anything. The number four and colour milky will guide you through.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Performance in studies will be great

You would want to spend extra time with your life partner. Students will show fantastic performance in their studies. Religious activities will gain your interest. Health wise you will feel much better. Your lucky Colour for the day is gold and the lucky number is 5.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Your advice is beneficial for others

The day is good for professionals in the manufacturing sector. You will share a strong bond with prominent people. Others will benefit from your advice. People can think that you are arrogant. Because of distractions, you may miss some crucial opportunities. Choose numbers 3 and 8 and the colour green for guidance.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Good opportunities for artists

People working for the entertainment industry and other artists might get some good opportunities. You will have a happy mood. Subordinate employees will support you. Numbers 2 and 7, as well as the colour white, will make your day brighter.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Big orders in business

You can receive big orders in business and you will successfully complete all of them with your management skills. You may face some stressful situations. However, you will use a sensible approach to handle difficult circumstances. The numerals 1 and 8, as well as the colour red, are particularly fortunate for you on this day.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Being overconfident is not good for you

You can plan to go on a short holiday with your life partner. Priority wise you will complete all your work. You will fulfill your responsibilities with dedication. Overconfidence can incur you losses. Paying attention to your shortcomings and trying to overcome them will bring your great benefits. Use numbers 9 and 12 as well as the colour yellow for luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Talent and skills will be put to good use

You will make good use of your talent and capabilities at the office. Those who are Government employees won’t have much work to do. Your foes will try to put you down in front of others. Don’t allow anyone to pressure you or manipulate you into taking a decision. Focus on numbers 10 and 11 and the colour cyan for an easygoing day.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

You will help people in need

You will enjoy a good time in your marital relationship. All your work will get finished according to your expectations. You take interest in helping the needy and making donations. Look after the health of your family members and avoid overthinking. Cyan is your lucky colour and 10 and 11 are your lucky numbers.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Job offers from foreign companies

You can receive job offers from foreign companies. You will be dedicated to your work. A family-related issue will be solved today. Try to avoid going out when it rains and stop consuming food items that are cold. The lucky numbers as per your astrological chart are 9 and 12, and the lucky colour is yellow.

