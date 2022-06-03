Horoscope Today, June 3, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Friday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, JUNE 3, 2022: This Friday, maybe a bit heavy for Aries who will find themselves in a frustrating professional situation. For Cancer and Capricorn, Friday will bring in some disagreements in their relationships. Aquarius is advised to seek calming meditation session and void self-doubt, while Pisces might want to stay away from social media.

Let us take a look at how this Friday may pan out for your zodiac sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Frustrations in professional life

Friday will bring some hurdles your way, especially for those of you who are actively working in an office-like setting. However, there is no need to worry much about it as the evening will bring some cause for celebration. This situation can also trigger a burst of inspiration, making it important that you notate any brilliant ideas that come into your head so that you can manifest them later.

Your luck will shine around bright colours, like vermillion this Friday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Do not trust your intuition

Today you are advised to not go with your gut feeling or intuition. If you begin to feel out of balance or as though you are losing control of your circumstances, take it as a message from the universe that it is time to slow down for a few moments of reflection and solitude.

It is a good time to relax and return to a safe space. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Friday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Rough encounters

There might be some hostile interaction with someone you know or a complete stranger. Such a rough encounter may seem jarring at first, but you should stand your ground and not let anyone cause trouble or push you around. This encounter might spoil your mood but do remember that it is all transient.

Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Friday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Issues in relationship

There might be some argument or disagreement with your romantic partner this Friday. Disagreements around the future, commitment, or boundaries in your relationship could be at the root of this argument. Try not to let your emotions intensify as you and your partner have this uncomfortable conversation.

Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Friday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Avoid self doubt

Friday’s planetary position could make this day a little rocky.It is advised that you avoid criticising yourself and those around you, or you could find yourself walking a dark path. Beware of your subconscious mind and what messages it might want to send you via morning dreams.

Your lucky colour this Friday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Issues with friends

Today’s cosmic climate might bring forth some arguments or disagreements with friends or colleagues. Friday’s vibes could also bring up a situation that may bruise your ego if you let it. It is important that you brush off any unkind words being thrown in your direction. Some of you may encounter new information over the next two and a half days.

Make sure to keep your eyes and ears peeled for red flags and gossip. Your lucky colour for this Friday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Challenges in work-life balance

Friday’s planetary positions might bring up challenges in your work life balance. This energy will feel especially intense if you work remotely and have not found much separation between your living space and home office. However, your friends and community will always be a relaxing cushion where you can find solace. It is also a good time to build up your presence online, especially if you are hoping to expand your social media reach and connection with others.

Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Frustrations in the mind

Those of you who are following a spiritual path may encounter some frustrating hurdles especially if you are trying to connect with yourself on a deeper level. It is advised that rather than fixating on understanding every synchronicity that lands in your lap, take some time to appreciate the moment without feeling pressured to assign a deeper meaning to it.

Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Avoid envious moods

Today you will be encountering some jealousy in your personal or professional life. Friday’s cosmic climate could trigger your darker side, especially if you allow feelings of envy to seep into your psyche. However, later today you will feel much more optimistic and can even find solace in meditation sessions.

Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Friday is jade green. For Friday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Arguments with partner

Friday’s planetary positions could trigger some harsh events in your romantic life. Today’s cosmic climate could trigger obsessive, jealous, or controlling behaviours within yourself or your partner so be sure to avoid such behaviours if you can. You should also avoid the temptation to stalk your ex on social media as it’s unlikely to do your mind any good.

Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Meditate for calm mind

Today you are advised to meditate and move towards a more calmer mindset. Friday’s vibes could cause you to feel overwhelmed and overly critical of yourself if you do not maintain your center. Deep insights are likely to come through if you stay grounded and even.

Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Friday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Social media detox

You need to stay away from social media this Friday for the planets’ positions could trigger insecurities. This is especially important if you are not getting enough attention online. Laying low can help you reclaim your confidence as you recharge your batteries. Use this time as an excuse to cater to your physical needs, moving away from unhealthy eating, sleeping, or exercise patterns.

Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour honeysuckle pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Friday.

