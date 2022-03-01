Horoscope Today, March 1, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction on Mahashivratri

HOROSCOPE TODAY, MARCH 1, 2022: The Mahashivratri will be celebrated on March 1, and the day will have an impact on the zodiac signs as well. The sun signs are likely to get blessings from Lord Shiva, however, 5 sun signs will get impacted the most - Aries, Gemini, Scorpio, Capricorn, and Aquarius. Check out the daily horoscope to read how Mahashivratri will affect your zodiac sign:

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Worshiping Lord Shiva will bring good results in career

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva was fighting a demon named Andhakasura, when a drop of his sweat touched the ground, and Mangal Dev (Mars) was formed. And Mars is the ruling planet of Aries, hence people of this zodiac sign will enjoy special blessings from Lord Shiva. Offer Gangajal and cow milk to Lord Shiva will be helpful in career. Your friends will help you in the business. Some important work will get easily completed because of your credibility. Your fortune will shine around colour red, letters A, L, E, and number 11.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Don’t lend money to anyone

You might face some difficulties in government-related work. Avoid taking risks today. You will be worried about new work. Don’t lend money to anyone. Your bad company may lead you to trouble. You might participate in religious activities. Numbers 2 and 7, colour white, and letters B, V, U are lucky for you.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Get a grip on anger

Geminis can expect some good news during the auspicious day as Lord Shiva will be generous to you as he can shower you with special blessings. You may observe changes in marital life, most likely to find improvements in relationships. Don’t take anyone’s guarantee; otherwise, it may cost you dearly. Get a grip on your anger. For luck, rely on Yellow colour, letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Unemployed people will get new job

You might go on a business trip today. The day is favourable if you want to make some changes in your business. Your relationship with your life partner will strengthen. Books and literature will interest you. Unemployed people might get a new job. Today, the milky colour, alphabets H, D, and number 4 will bring you luck.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Take care of your health

You will be appreciated at the job, and you will be lucky in legal matters. Government-related work will gather momentum. New ideas will emerge in your mind. The elderly members of your family will be happy with you. Today, you should take care of your health. Today, golden colour, alphabets like M, T and number 5 will garner luck.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Hard work will produce favourable results

Your work efficiency will increase. You might go shopping with your family today. Hard work will produce favourable results but after some delay. Life partner may have some health-related problems today. The emerald green colour, numbers 3, 8, and letters P,T, and N are lucky for you.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Get ready for family reunion

Today, you will reap the rewards of your hard work. Comfort and luxury will decrease in life. You might get some unpleasant news. Excessive workload will keep you on edge. You will take interest in religious activities. Wear the white colour, pick numbers 2, 7 and letters R, T.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Good news will knock your door

Mars is a partial ruler of Scorpio too hence, this mahashivratri you can also expect good news. You are likely to have more mental peace and balance in life. People under this sign looking for a job may have opportunities coming their way. Perform abhishek of Lord Shiva at the temples this Mahashivratri 2022. Colour red, numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will be favourable for you.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Don’t use unpleasant words

You may be under stress because of your marital relationship. You will try to learn something new online. Mentally you will be strong. Don’t use unpleasant words for anyone. Money-related problems will get over. Students will get success in exams. Letters B, D, and P, colour yellow, and numbers 9, 12, will guide you.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Focus is on self

The zodiac Capricorn is ruled by Shani Dev (Saturn) who is considered a close acquaintance of Lord Shiva. Hence Capricorns will get blessings from both Shani Dev and Maha Dev. Pray and offer Bel Patra (leaves of Stone apple), Ganga Jal, cow milk etc on this Shivratri for happiness and peace. Today, you will be happy and cheerful. The sea green colour will bring you fortune, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J are very lucky for you.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Avoid eating outside food

Your behaviour might be criticized. It would be better to work with proper strategy and planning. Some people will try to provoke you. Avoid eating outside food. Don’t do anything in haste. Company of bad people may lead you to trouble. For you too, the colour Cyan, numbers 10, 11, will bring luck, and letters G and S will be favourable.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Small getaway awaits you

You might get rid of some big problems. People associated with politics might have some problems solved. You might go on a long-distance journey. The family atmosphere will remain harmonious. Numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be very favourable for you.

