Horoscope Today, March 20, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Sunday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, MARCH 20, 2022: This Sunday might bring some nervousness for Aries, while Cancer will be over powered by strict, and practical demeanour. Leo will be on the verge of sudden inspiration in their professional field. Taurus must exercise great discretion in planning agendas and taking decisions. Trouble is brewing for Sagittarius. So let’s check out in detail what’s in store for you this Sunday.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Nervousness in the air

This Sunday, you might feel nervous, as something is going on in your mind that has created such circumstances. You must make the most out of the evening because that is the time when things will turn in your favour. Your fortune will shine around bright colours, like vermillion this Sunday. Planet Mars rules your sign, hence numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will bring luck.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Stress over expences

Advertisement

Today on Sunday, you might feel that money is flowing out of your account, and you have spent a lot on the decoration of your house or entertaining your family and friends. Don’t worry, as you will make up for it. You need to watch your expenses but do not turn into a miser. Planet Venus is the ruler of your sign, hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for good fortune. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Sunday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Hectic day

Gemini, a hectic day at the home-front awaits you. You will spend the entire Sunday taking care of the household matters and projects. And it will be post noon that you will be able to pay attention to your work. Deep colours like purple will be good for you as planet Mercury is ruling over your zodiac sign. Alphabets K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Sunday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Dominating desire to do good

On Sunday, you will be rushed by the humanitarian spirit and a desire to do something good, and this will force you to look into some charities. However, money will be flowing out for other purposes a bit quicker today. Despite all this, today you will be overpowered by strict and practical demeanour. Moon is your ruling planet and therefore, wear a salmon shade colour this Sunday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the good fortune you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Inspiration in profession

On Sunday you will be on the verge of inspiration in your professional field. So brace yourself to execute your work plans to perfections because your big idea is desperately waiting to be discovered. Your lucky colour this Sunday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you throughout.

Advertisement

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Meeting with new people

The day involves meeting with new people, and you will find this exciting and stimulating. But this might also make you feel flustered. On Sunday, it would be better for you to listen than to speak. Your favourable colour for this Sunday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3, 8, and alphabets P, T, and N for good fortune.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Favourable day

Your ability to convince people will make it easier for you to make them agreeable to your viewpoint. On Sunday, you will have an infinite pool of zeal and fervor to dip into. Libra, you need to be careful while being overconfident, though. Libra is ruled by planet Venus, therefore wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2, 7 and alphabet R, T on Sunday for support in your upcoming endeavours.

Advertisement

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Enjoy marital bliss

On Sunday, small problems will keep you on your feet, but you will handle it all with precision. As you communicate on a spiritual level so enjoy the marital bliss today. Scorpio is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, therefore wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and alphabet N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

A trip in mind

You have a trip by air in your mind. You might plan a family vacation or a holiday with your partner. Your friends might offer you advice, but you won’t accept it. Your sign is ruled by planet Jupiter, hence your lucky colour this Sunday is jade green. For Sunday alphabets B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Pressurising day

The day might bring never-ending work pressure which will eventually frustrate you. And you might end up spending the entire day cracking your brain. The lucky colour of the day for you is cinnamon-brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you amazing luck.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Innumerable invitations

Today you will witness a number of invitations of some social events coming your way. Don’t pass them, as you can make some fortunate contacts in those events. Choose the colour cinnamon red as Saturn rules over you. Numbers 10, 11, and alphabet G and S will bring you luck this Sunday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Meeting new people

For some informal get-together, few visitors will visit you, and you might also meet some new people. During the day you are likely to be very busy. Try and don’t lose any sleep. Pisces is ruled by planet Neptune and hence the colour honeysuckle pink will favour you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.