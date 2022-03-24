Horoscope Today, March 24, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Predictions for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Thursday

This Thursday will be auspicious for Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Libra and Virgo. Sagittarius and Pisces need to stay cautious and follow the tips given below to have a smooth sail today.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Job-related relocation is a possibility

This Thursday, you will be able to find time for your family despite your busy schedule. Don’t trust people you don’t know so easily. Students will have good results today. You might relocate because of your job. Your fortune will shine around bright colors, like vermillion this Thursday. Planet Mars rules your sign, hence numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will bring luck.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Business will show good results

Business results will make you happy. Don’t burden yourself with too much workload. People in politics will experience betrayal. Planet Venus is the ruler of your sign, hence wear subtle colors like Sangria for good fortune. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Thursday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Romance and children will keep you happy

Women might experience some difficulties today. Job interviews might be tricky. Your life partner will be romantic today and children will delight you with good results. Deep colours like purple will be good for you as planet Mercury is ruling over your zodiac sign. Alphabets K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Thursday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Family and workplace will be reasons for your good mood

Family time will remain pleasant. Day at the workplace will also be positive. You might have an exciting meet up with a loved one. Moon is your ruling planet and therefore, wear a salmon shade colour this Thursday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the good fortune you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Life Partner will encourage you

The day will start with some sort of negativity. People who write for a living will upskill today. Your life partner will boost your morale and support you. Your lucky colour this Thursday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you throughout.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Excited day due to expected workplace results

You will remain excited due to desirable workplace results. Bachelors and bachelorettes will have good marriage proposals coming their way. You will experience an increase in salary. Your favourable colour for this Thursday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3, 8, and alphabets P, T, and N for good fortune.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Banking and stock market people will have a great day

Stock market investors and bankers will gain huge profits. People will come to you for guidance. Children will behave well today. Political contacts will benefit you. Libra is ruled by the planet Venus, therefore wear white colour and choose numbers 2, 7 and alphabet R, T on Thursday for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Good day for married people

The marital relationship will be a smooth sail today. You will have more rights at the workplace. Scorpio is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, therefore wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and alphabet N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Not a great day as a lot of problems are potentially going to test the patience

Marital relationships will go through some strain today. The sudden arrival of guests will cause inconvenience. Government-related work might get paused due to some hindrances. Your sign is ruled by planet Jupiter, hence your lucky colour this Thursday is jade green. For Thursday, alphabets B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Very good day as financially and routine wise you will be disciplined

Good financial conditions in place. Your work will be commended by seniors at the workplace. You will follow your daily routine really well. The lucky colour of the day for you is cinnamon-brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you amazing luck.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Spend some time at a religious place to seek happiness

You will have excellent results in competitive exams. Your business hindrances will perish. You will experience peace and prosperity in your family and go to a religious place alone to seek happiness. Choose the colour cinnamon red as Saturn rules over you. Numbers 10, 11, and the letters G and S will bring you luck this Thursday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Don’t get overconfident and make bad decisions

You might borrow money and hence cause yourself some stress. Don’t be overconfident and take any bad decisions as you might regret them later. Students need to stay attentive towards their studies. Pisces is ruled by planet Neptune and hence the colour honeysuckle pink will favour you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Thursday.

