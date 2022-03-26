Horoscope Today, March 26, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Predictions for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Saturday

Horoscope Today, March 26, 2022: This Saturday Sagittarius might need to take some time out to let themselves de-stress from all the hectic workweek. Taurus and Libra will be spending some quality time at home probably with their romantic partners. Meanwhile, Aquarius will find the need to distance themself from social media.

So, let us take a look at how this Saturday may pan out for your zodiac sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Focus on career

This Saturday you might have to reconnect with your professional ambitions. Today’s cosmic climate can help you see a realistic path toward your goals, making it an excellent time to strategise for the future. Looking at your goals now will allow you to understand where you might have made mistakes in the past and how to move past them. Your luck will shine around bright colours, like vermillion this Saturday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will be your guide.

Advertisement

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Development in love life

For those of you who are in a relationship, use today’s cosmic energy as an excuse to stay with your partner and discuss it with your romantic plans for the future. If you are single, use these vibes to pamper yourself embracing luxury and self-care. This would also be a great time to make a move if you are interested in someone, so do not hold back if you want to send a flirty message to your crush, as it could help you take things to the next level. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Saturday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Strides in self-growth

Today you will be motivated to take some concrete steps towards your self-growth goals. Most of you will feel motivated by the promise of transformation today. If you have been wanting to implement personal changes to your daily routines, behaviours, or health, now would be a good time to recommit to these goals, as the universe will have your back and lend you strength. Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Saturday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Feeling spiritual

Today you will be feeling a connection with the spiritual world. This energy can help you access guidance from beyond the physical realm making it a good time to get a good meditation session before starting the day. Some of you may also feel called to reinvent your image, which may include bringing some new friends into your circle, especially if you have bonded with someone recently over shared interests. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Saturday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Cleaning your space

This weekend you will be quite dedicated to your living space and how it is kept. Cleansing your space will feel particularly therapeutic if you work from home, helping to create lighter and more efficient energy. Some of you may also focus on your personal organisation as you embrace healthy eating, sleeping, and exercise. Your lucky colour this Saturday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

Advertisement

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Listen to your intuition

Today’s cosmic climate will be all about trusting the invisible energy around you. If you are getting a strong intuition about something, it is better you go along with it. You may want to set a few intentions around your personal goals, as the universe will look for ways to aid you on such journeys. For some this energy can help you map out a logical plan to help manifest your wildest dreams. Your lucky colour for this Saturday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Enjoying domestic bliss

Welcome this weekend with all the good vibes and relaxing aura. Tap into your gratitude and appreciate your personal space this Saturday. As you enjoy the comforts of your home it is advised that you also show your living space some love. Also, beware of being pulled out of your comfort zone for a while this Saturday. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

Advertisement

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Negotiating relationship issues

Today’s planetary position is perfect for you to sort out your differences with your partner. The key to making the most of this cosmic climate is to accept responsibility for any wrongdoing you may have done without worrying about how it might damage your ego. By doing so you will have an opportunity to evolve and grow on a deeper level, a sentiment your nearest and dearest are bound to appreciate. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Recharge from stress

This weekend may be quite stressful in terms of your work life. So give yourself time to catch a power nap or just walk around whenever you can. This energy is perfect for recharging after a stressful workweek. The universe will happily take away any tension you release to it. Spend the evening with some interesting conversations among family and friends. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Saturday is jade green. For Saturday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Popularity in social circle

You may find yourself at the centre of your social circle today. You will find that your inboxes are full of messages from friends and acquaintances. The universe blesses your aura with magnetism today and an empowering vibe will manifest around you. It is the perfect time to make a few bold moves right now, as the universe will reward your decisive nature. Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon-brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you a fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Unplug from social life

Today you will be all about paying attention to yourself. If you are dealing with some mental health issues, it is advised that you distance yourself from social media. Unplug and go within, especially if you need some downtime. However, some might want to bring out your social side while blessing you with elevated energy levels and boosting your popularity. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Saturday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Time for yourself

Today you will be spending some quality time with your family or close friends. This energy is perfect for bestowing advice, as your intuition will benefit from a significant boost. You will be in the mood to give to others during the day, you should consider taking some time out for yourself Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour honeysuckle pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Saturday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.