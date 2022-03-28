Horoscope Today, March 28, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Monday

This Monday, Scorpio may find themselves focused on their domestic life, while waves of romantic rendezvous may also paint the day. Aries will receive the support and love they need from friends and family. Libra will be working toward expanding their financial prowess. Let us take a look at how this Monday may pan out for your zodiac sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Support from friends

The week will begin with some supportive text from friends or family members. You may also be successful in catching the attention of some influential people that could help you in future. Some of you may implement healthy boundaries where needed, particularly when it comes to your social circle and screen time. Your luck will shine around bright colours, like vermillion this Monday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Decisions about career

Some of you will be kicking off the week by making smart decisions within your career and laying the foundation for a probably a financial increase in the future. This is also a good time to expand your professional circle and try to reach out to any colleagues you admire. You will be encouraged to lean into your positive friendships while moving away from anyone who does not lift you up. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Monday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Manifesting better future

Monday’s cosmic climate is perfect for you to amplify your manifestation process. Tap into your spiritual side to converse with the higher being. Do not be afraid to whisper your dreams to the universe. For those of you who are still figuring out your wishes try not to stress about the big picture and give yourself permission to move slowly for now. Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Monday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Issues among friends

If you have been avoiding some tough conversations with your friends, today’s cosmic climate will bring forth the inevitable. Issues within your friendship circle that you thought were long gone could very well resurface today. Avoid triggering or aggressive interactions online, and do not fall for any of your friends if they are seemingly looking for conflict. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Monday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Spend time with your partner

Those of you who are in a relationship may find it a great time to recommit to the path ahead. If you and your partner are not on the same page, things could get a bit rough. Maintain your composure and do not take your stress out on the wrong people. Your lucky colour this Monday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Focus on work

You will be focused on working that one task that has consumed your thoughts and time for most of the past days. Staying on that task will bring you a sense of fulfillment. Creating and sticking to a list of your goals will amplify your efficiency. Your lucky colour for this Monday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Focus on finances

Some of you may be staying focused on personal goals and responsibilities inspiring you to dream big for the future. Monday’s vibes can also help you make smart financial decisions while elevating your negotiation skills, so do not hide in the shadows when it comes to growing your finances. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Reclaiming your personal space

Today you will be focused on your private or living space. You may be delegating chores, reclaiming your personal space, and implementing structures, helping you get back on track in your domestic life. Some of you may also feel a rush of romance and positivity your way. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Frustration regarding future

You might be worried about your plans for the future and how some of the things are hindering you from achieving them. Though these vibes could certainly bring some stress your way, try not to get too frustrated by the process of reaching your goals. It is better you slow down and nurture yourself. Lay low at home over the next several days, to recharge. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Monday is jade green. For Monday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Reap your rewards

Do not shy away from relishing the rewards of your hard work. You may choose to embrace luxury, which could result in an impromptu shopping spree. But do remember to stick to a reasonable budget, or you could begin to feel anxious about your spending habits. Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Working toward personal goals

You will be blessed with encouragement from the universe to pursue your personal goals. Set some concrete steps and execute your work. Just try not to get impatient for immediate results, since they could affect your path. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Monday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Deal with internal issues

Address your inner conflicts. It will be essential to recognize your emotional durability without abandoning softness or grace. While this energy could put you in a quiet mood, you will feel more socially active by the end of the day. Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour honeysuckle pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Monday.

