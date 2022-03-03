Horoscope Today, March 3, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Thursday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, MARCH 3, 2022: Today on Thursday, Aries might have to reschedule the plans for tonight. While Taurus have to go through a lot of mental pressure, homely responsibilities will be unnecessary digression for Cancer. Today, Sagittarius might doubt all the traditional viewpoints. Thursday is the day when Capricorn will begin doubting their goals.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Distract yourself

You might have planned a special evening for special someone, but sadly you need to postpone the plans because of uncontrollable factors. You can’t do much about it. Today distracting yourself will be the best way to deal with the anger and frustration. Today, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Mentally exhausting day

Unfortunately the day appears to be mentally exhausting, as you are in for a lot of mental anguish and pressure. But later you will realise that it is of your own making. You need to make some radical changes or else will be facing these tensions daily. Try relying on yoga and meditation. Hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for good fortune. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Thursday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Beware of rumours

Sadly, the day will be filled with distressing rumour, and you shouldn’t be surprised if someone fills you in through a phone call or an email. But worry not because the information might not be dependable and could be based on outright lies. Try to find out the facts before going crazy over it. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be favourable for you this Thursday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Go with the flow

The project you have been working on might be moving very slowly, and you may doubt that you are doing something wrong. But this probably is not the case. It is just a normal lag in the energy, which will pick up the pace tomorrow. So don’t be crazy over it and go with the flow. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the luck you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Day will bring rewards

Be happy because the day promises to bring rewards, especially at your workplace. Today you can expect positive support and inspiring tips from your colleagues and superiors, respectively. But be cautious and do not get carried away with the success. Your lucky colour this Thursday will be golden, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your significant work.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Don’t waste time on high tech equipment

It appears that you are looking to master a computer program or any other form of high tech equipment, but don’t waste time on that as it will result into nothing. This will lead you to feel frustrated and you may even doubt yourself. You just need focus and concentration. Your lucky colour for this Thursday is shell coral. And you must focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Take a little breather

The rapid level of growth that you are experiencing all this while can all of a sudden prove to be too much. Take a little breather to be aware of what is happening in your life. You might feel down, but do not fight these feelings, learn to work through them. Hence wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for help in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Feeling blue

The energy which was pulling you ahead for so many weeks, is lagging behind today. This might cause you a momentary panic about your progress. And you might also feel bit blue, but do not fall into the trap as the energy will pick up the pace again. Hence wearing the colour crimson will be favourable for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you good fortune.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Dark night of the soul

You might look at your past as you have been experiencing temporary dark night of the soul. You might feel that you aren’t where you should have been. Try and distract yourself with books and movies. And this feel will pass by tomorrow. For Thursday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you good fortune.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Keep calm

You could start to have doubts about future goals that are taking a long time to manifest. The best advice is to stay calm and hang in there. Sometimes things take longer than you’d expect, but success is still in the wind. Your favourable colour for the day is cinnamon brown, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you good luck.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Reschedule your plans

Unfortunately, you might have to postpone your plans with your friends, or special someone, as your professional responsibilities will demand your attention. This might be upsetting but these things happen. But finish your work on time and schedule your time for fun later. Choose the colour cinnamon red. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you fortune this Thursday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Financially good day

The day is very bright in terms of financial prospect. Over the past few weeks your health has also been glowing. This is just because of the stress. You need some rest, so take off time and relax a bit. Make sure you don’t feel guilty about it. The colour honeysuckle pink will suit you today. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T as they will be your guide on Thursday.

