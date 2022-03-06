Horoscope Today, March 6, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Sunday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, MARCH 6, 2022: For Gemini the day is ideal to start a new business, while Pisces work-wise the day is favourable for you. Virgo, you must not ignore the advice of near and dear ones, and Aries, maintain a cordial relationship with your in-laws. Taurus be careful while driving, and Sagittarius avoid making hasty decisions as it might cost your dearly.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Maintain cordial relationships with your in-laws

You will get due respect in society. Execution of hindered work will give you relief in mental stress. Marital discord might get over. Maintain cordial relationships with your in-laws family. There will be a festive atmosphere in your family. Lucky letters for the zodiac today are A, L, E, red will be lucky colour for you and lucky number 1, 8.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Drive carefully

You will be worried about your children’s health. Don’t brag about your accomplishments. You might get injured while driving. You will spend quality time with your life partner. Your workload may increase. There will be peace and prosperity in your family. The color white, numbers 2, 7 and the letters B, V, U are lucky for you.

Advertisement

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Can start new business

You will successfully start working on new projects and might make a fresh start in your business. You will be more devoted towards your life partner. Helping friends and associates will bring you satisfaction. The workload will reduce from government employees. Yellow color, numbers 3, 6, and the letters K, C, G.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Maintain a disciplined daily routine

You might participate in some political discussions. Maintain a disciplined daily routine. Don’t make any promises to your lover. The demands of fulfilling your responsibilities might overwhelm you. You will be energetic and active today. Abdominal pain can trouble you. Milky color, number 4 and the letters D, H will guide you today.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Be cautious in money matters

You might be stressed due to unfinished household work. Mother’s health will concern you. The day is favourable for students, however, there might be some problems in higher education. Be cautious in money matters, you can face financial losses. Today, you can even get entangled in legal issues. The color golden, number 4 and letters M and T will guide you as your lucky charm today.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Don’t ignore advice of near and dear ones

Carefully take everything into consideration, before making any big decision. Stay away from unnecessary discussions. It would be important to be flexible and understanding. Don’t let communication gap arise in your marital relationship. Ignoring the advice of your near and dear ones may cost you dearly. The color green, numbers 3, 8, and the letters P, T, N will be guiding you today.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Long-standing problems will get solved

You will get rid of some long-standing problems. There are chances of huge financial gains in the business. There will be growth in the electronics business. You might get some delightful news from your maternal grandmother’s family. Your married life will be romantic. The white colour, numbers 2, 7 and the letters R, T are in luck for you today.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Hasty decisions may cost you dearly

Intimacy will increase in your love relationship. Today, your productivity may get affected. Hasty decisions may cost you dearly. High blood pressure related problems can cause trouble. Complete all your work on time. You will be able to recover due money from debtors. The lucky color for Scorpio is red. Numbers 1, 8, and letters N, Y will guide you in all endeavours.

Advertisement

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Be cautious while making financial investments

Remain cautious while making financial investments. There are chances of disputes with high-rank officers. Be good and understanding to your children. There will be problems in new love relationship. Scientific thoughts will greatly influence you. The colour yellow, numbers 9, 12 and letters B, D, H are your lucky charm.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Don’t hide mistakes

You may come down with viral fever. Today, be very particular about your work as you might end up making some errors inadvertently. Women should cautiously use kitchen equipment. Instead of hiding your mistakes, try to overcome them. People associated with the real estate business should do thorough research before signing new deals. You can wear cyan color, while numbers 10, 11 and letters K and J will guide you.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Reap rewards of your hard work

You will make new friends today. Reap the rewards of your hard work, and don’t hesitate to take help from your seniors. Your thoughts and ideas will inspire others. There will be stability in your job. You will have loving relationship with your life partner. Cyan color, numbers 10, 11 and the letters G and S will be your guiding light.

Advertisement

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Work wise, the day is good

Your family might approve your love relationship. The day is favourable for making new partnerships. You will be dependent on others at the workplace. Today, your efficiency will increase. If in business, the revenue are likely to increase. Maintain cordial relationships with your neighbours. Colour yellow, numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, T will be guiding you today.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.