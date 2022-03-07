Horoscope Today, March 7, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Monday

This Monday, March 7, will witness the Moon entering its waxing crescent phase. It is the first phase after the New Moon. During this phase, there’s a possibility of a major breakthrough. Be mindful of your activities and plan your day well to get desired outcomes.

Dive into Monday, March 7 with clear goals. Aries will have a fantastic day and make new business acquaintances. Taureans might have to be very careful during any task execution to avoid errors. Geminis will have the opportunity to try out something new and fun. Leos might enjoy great food today. For Aquarius, the day will be extremely lucky. Pisces will be benefited in financial matters.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Overall a favorable day for Aries

Possibility of profits in business is high today. For working professionals, as well, there is a chance of financial gains. Every task will be executed smoothly. You will enjoy a fantastic reputation in society. With Mars being your rashi lord, you will find renewed energy. The color red is recommended to attract good luck. Your lucky numbers are 1, 8. Follow lucky alphabets A, L, E when you start auspicious work.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Eat moderately today to avoid falling sick

Innovative ideas might emerge today. Do your work very sincerely to avoid errors. It is advisable to take help from seniors at the workplace. There might be conflicts in marriage. Exercise and meditation would be beneficial. Seek blessings of Venus which is your ruling planet, to turn things in your favor. The color white and lucky numbers 2,7 will be favorable for you. Use your lucky alphabets Ba, Va, U to ensure good luck.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

A beautiful romantic day is in store for you

You will get desired results in research-oriented work. Your ideas and virtues will be appreciated. There is a chance of securing a business deal. You might plan a dinner date with your beloved. Mercury is your ruling planet. It is better to use numbers 3, 6 and wear yellow colored outfits as they will prove very lucky for you. Ka, Chha, Gha are your lucky alphabets.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Pleasant family atmosphere will prevail at home

A new business venture might kickstart. You will enjoy parenthood and great health. Relation with people of opposite sex will remain cordial despite a hectic schedule. You will get the opportunity to rectify your mistakes.

Moon is your ruling planet so using clothes in the shades of milky white would be recommended. If you wish to get desired results go for the number 4 and lucky alphabets Da, Ha.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Expect excellent results from competitive exams

Today Leos might spend money on charitable activities. Finances look superb. It is best to take care of your health and eat clean. Be prepared to be cross-examined by your boss. Sun being your rashi lord, seek his blessings before starting auspicious work. Opt for clothes that are in yellow or golden shades to draw good luck. Your lucky number is 5. Remember to use the Ma, Ta as your lucky alphabets to get favorable results.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Take care of your health and make room for exercises

Chances of encountering technical issues at work cannot be ruled out. Expect some delay in government-related work. Refrain from confrontations. It is best not to impose your desires on others. Spend quality time with your life partner without any expectations. Seek the blessings of Mercury, your ruling planet. Pick the numbers 3, 8 to attract good luck. The alphabets Pa, Tha, Na will be extremely lucky for you, today. Choose the color green while conducting auspicious work.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Huge profits from property deals can be expected

Feel free to take suggestions from your life partner as it will prove beneficial. Expect improvements in your lifestyle. You might receive good news in your business. Online shopping might make you very happy. Seek your ruling planet Venus’ blessings. Do opt for lucky numbers 2, 7; and wear white to attract good luck.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Alphabets Na, Ya are supposed to fetch good luck

There are chances of promotion for people who are in administrative services. Refrain from disrespectful comments. You might spend a very busy day in order to get your hindered work completed. Do take out time to cater to the needs of your family members. As Mars is your rashi lord, Don’t forget your lucky numbers 1, 8. Shades of red will be auspicious for Scorpions.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Saggitarians might experience heightened interest in religious activities. Making new friends is on the cards. You might feel sentimental about your love life. A wedding event might keep you occupied. Your idea to upgrade technical equipment in business would prove fruitful. Jupiter, being your rashi lord, will guide you. Pick shades of yellow before heading for an auspicious occasion. Make a note of your lucky alphabets Bha, Dha, Pa, Dha. Opting for numbers 9, 12 will reap great results.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Chances of significant profits from ancestral property cannot be ruled out

Those that are in hotel business will get increased revenue. Expect some important clients to join your business. Great rapport with your colleagues will prove very gratifying. Incorporate a clean and healthy diet in your routine. Refrain from being lazy as your laziness might cause harm today. Saturn is your rashi lord. Do remember to use the lucky numbers 10, 11 for favorable results. For good luck, wear outfits that have cyan shades in them. Opt for lucky alphabets Kha, Ja, today.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Terrific luck is predicted for Aquarians

You will find your equation with influential people boosted. Your previous experience in business will fetch you fruitful results. Those that are in the tourism industry will be benefitted. You might expect guests at home. Children will be very caring towards their parents. Seek blessings of your ruling planet, Saturn. Turn to Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh, your lucky alphabets so that things turn in your favor. Also, opt for lucky numbers 10, 11. Pick the colors in shades of cyan while heading for any crucial work.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Admiration and adulation will be the order of the day

Financially, you will be in a great position today. You might get engaged in activities related to festivals. There might be some turmoil at the workplace. Refrain from being rude to others. Don’t lose your temper, and repeat your previous mistakes. You will be respected in society. Express gratitude to Jupiter, your ruling planet for the blessings. To attract good luck consider the numbers 9, 12; and the alphabets Da, Cha, Jha, Tha.

