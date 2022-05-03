Horoscope Today, May 03, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Tuesday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, MAY 03, 2022: This Tuesday, Aries will need to curb their impulsive tendency and think before they act on any risky idea. Taurus is advised to not compare their success with others, especially a relative to avoid their own downfall. Scorpio may undergo some temper flare ups this Tuesday. Meanwhile, Sagittarius may feel emotionally drained especially when it comes to their love life.

Let us take a look at how this Tuesday may pan out for your zodiac sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Think before you act

Try not to act without thinking today, Aries, or you could end up creating major issues for yourself. The planetary position of Tuesday may help you remove yourself from what is considered normal, as long as it resonates with who you are at a core level. As the day comes to an end, look for ways to stimulate your mind, as your brain will be looking for new information. Your luck will shine around bright colours, like vermillion this Tuesday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Do not compare your success with others

It is advised that you do not beat yourself up by comparing your financial success with others. Although money is a necessity, it will not serve you to look at what others have while wishing it were yours. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Tuesday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Focusing on work will be hard

You may not be motivated to work today and that is on the cosmic energy of Tuesday, hampering your will to work. However, chatting and sharing thoughts with your colleagues can help restore your mood. You may also find ways to boost morale around the office could also lead to unexpected surprises and praise from your superiors. Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Tuesday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Do not lose confidence

Your insecurities may come to the fore today and hamper your self-confidence. Do not let fears, anxiety, or stress rule you today. This cosmic climate could also leave you feeling misguided by the universe, but try not to lose faith over a few losses in the road. Try to arrange for an impromptu get-together with your friends to lift your spirits. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Tuesday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Do not judge people

You may need to stop yourself from judging others, especially on the basis of their financial habits. You may also want to tread lightly when it comes to giving financial advice. Even if you feel as though your friends or colleagues are making poor financial decisions you need to understand that it is their life. Unexpected activity or opportunities could also come up within your professional life. Your lucky colour this Tuesday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Don’t let love affect work

Tuesday’s planetary positions may let your love life deter you from your ability to work. This cosmic climate could also create issues if you are in need of some self-care time, making it important that you look for ways to nurture yourself until the workday comes to a close. Your lucky colour for this Tuesday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Embrace spirituality

Today is the perfect time to manifest a better future or the dream job. The universe will be listening to you. Tuesday’s cosmic climate will also leave you feeling more intuitive than usual, so do not prevent yourself from following your instincts, but try not to act too impulsively as well. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Frustrating times

Today you will be speaking your mind and will be open about your feelings. Some of you may also feel as though others are not giving you the respect you deserve. Though it may be tempting to put the haters in their place, it might be best to walk away, opting to take the high road over getting involved into some hostile situation. Some things or people will remind you of what is important, especially when it comes to your closest allies. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Love life issues

You may have to address some difficult emotions stemming from the relationship department. Tuesday might leave you feeling undervalued and emotionally dried out. Do express dissatisfaction to your partner, but try to do so with a calm and diplomatic approach. For others the drama in their life will soon fade away and focus on work will be the main topic. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Tuesday is jade green. For Tuesday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Creative communication

Your words will have the power of affecting someone ttoday. Do not be afraid to take control of your situation at home or work. Some of you should be on the lookout for an opportunity where an important conversation might be on the agenda. Take this time to bring your unique perspective into the dialogue, as people will be intrigued by your point of view. Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Avoid shopping

It could be difficult for you to stick to a budget, especially when it comes to impulse purchases and targeted ads. For some a friend or a partner can help keep you tethered to earth, though it will be important that you look for ways to relax and nurture yourself without reaching for your debit card. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Tuesday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Take things slow

It is imperative that you take things slow today. Although some of you may feel under pressure to handle your personal or professional business, it might be better to focus on yourself and what your mind, body, and mental health requires at the moment. Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour honeysuckle pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Tuesday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.