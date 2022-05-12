Horoscope Today, May 12, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Thursday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, MAY 12, 2022: This Thursday, Aries will see profits in import-export business. Gemini will also have massive profits in business deals. Virgo will see business expansion and Scorpio will show impressive behavior. Taurus need to turn down their emotional meter, Leo will need to look after their and their parents’ health. Read more to know what is in store for you today:

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Profits in an import-export business

Import-export business will stay profitable today. Stay vary of office politics. Think before you speak. Your lucky colour for the day is red, and numbers 1 and 8, as well as, letters A, E, and L will be good for you.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Don’t get too emotional in love

Students in the technical field might be tensed about their future. Avoid getting too emotional about any love proposals. Some past mistakes might haunt you. You will be supported by numbers 2, 7, and letters B, U, and V this Thursday and the lucky colour of the day is white.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Massive profits in property deals

Property deals will give you massive profits. New business agreement might cause some ambiguities for you. People in politics will have a challenging day ahead. Colour purple, letters K, C, G, and numbers 3, 6 will bring good fortune to you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Misunderstandings with lover will be eradicated

Misunderstandings with lovers will fade away. You will finish your tasks with full dedication. You may decide to invest money in a side hustle. Wear a milky shade today for great luck and alphabets like H and D, and the number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need this Thursday.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 22)

Take care of your and your parents’ health

The day will start on a negative note. Parents’ health may worry you today. Don’t eat from streetside vendors as it might cause an infection. Wear gold accessories or clothes and alphabets M, T, and the number 5 will help bring good luck today.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Business expansion and new job opportunities

Unemployed people may get new job opportunities. A business might see expansion. Family time will remain pleasant. Your favourable colour for today is green and depend on numbers 3 and 8, and letters N, T, and P for good luck this Thursday.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Lover’s behavior might upset you

You may be upset with your lover’s behavior. Your business accounts will see some irregularities. Share your feelings with friends to feel light. Wear white shade and choose number 2, 7, and letters R, T for good fortune throughout the day.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Impressive behavior

Your respectful behavior will impress everyone around you. Banking professionals will have an excellent day. Your family will say yes for marriage with your lover. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y along with the color yellow will be your guide for today.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Increase in workplace rights and business profits

Be mentally flexible and understanding of others. Your life partner’s advice will benefit you greatly in business. Workplace rights will see an increment. The favourable colour today is green and letters D, P, and B, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you good luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Pressure on government officials

Government officials will work under pressure and media professionals will have a day full of challenges. Weather conditions may lead to health problems. Your lucky colour for today is brown and numbers are 10, 11. The letters K, J will bring you good fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Bad company will lead to humiliation

Bad company might lead to humiliation. Extramarital affairs will do you no good. A very emotionally vulnerable day. Choose the colour cinnamon red to be your guide and numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S to have good luck and fortune this Thursday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

New work calls for non-risky moves

People in the manufacturing sector field will get huge orders today. Marital relationship problems will fade away. Risks in new work will be problematic so avoid them. Color pink will bring you good luck and numbers 9, 12, and letters J, T, D, and C will be your guide for today.

