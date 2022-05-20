Horoscope Today, May 20, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius, And Other Zodiac Signs for Friday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, MAY 20, 2022: Today, on May 20, Aries will be extremely caught up with work, while Cancer will be busy daydreaming about their sweetheart. Sagittarius will spend a relaxing day. Capricorn will be elated today as they will get to spend some quality time with your friends. Taurus must not take their health and fitness for granted today. Let’s take a peek at the details of your zodiac signs.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Day will keep you busy

Despite the weekend, Friday will keep you stuck at work, there won’t be any pressure. Similar things will happen in your personal life as well. Your luck will shine around deep colours, like vermillion this Friday. Planet Mars rules over your zodiac sign, numbers 1, 8, and letters A, L, and E will be your guide throughout.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Keep an eye on your health

Today, your fitness and health can take a toll. You must keep an eye on what you eat and drink. If you witness any signs of illness you must seek medical help. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for good fortune. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and alphabets B, V, and U this Friday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Your future is bright

You might get assertive and aggressive when your authority is challenged. You must take chances in financial matters. Later in the day, an unpleasant occurrence might throw you off guard, but you shouldn’t get disheartened. Colours like purple will be good for you because planet Mercury rules over your zodiac sign. Letters K, C, and G, and numbers 3, and 6 will be favourable for you this Friday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Love is in the air

This Friday, you will be daydreaming about your sweetheart. At work, your colleagues will be surprised to see your enthusiasm and energy. Moon is ruling over you and therefore, wear a salmon shade this Friday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the luck and guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Monetary troubles will be solved

Today, you will get relief from all the monetary problems that you have been facing for so long. Money troubles getting solved doesn’t mean that there won’t be extra expenses. Your favourable shade will be golden, as Sun rules your zodiac sign, while alphabets M, T, and number 5 will support you in your future endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Risky venture with finances

You might wield the baton if you might witness someone questioning your authority. Also, you must be very cautious with financial ventures. Virgo’s lucky colour for today is shell coral as planet Mercury is ruling over your zodiac sign. Concentrate on numbers 3, 8, and letters P, T, and N for good fortune.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Overburdened with emotions

Friday will emotionally burden Libra and even might hurdle the thinking process. Libra will seek refuge in spiritual and religious activities. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, therefore chose mangano calcite shade and rely on numbers 2, 7, and letters R, and T for guidance in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Financial gains

Today you will wake up to astonishing financial gains in your business dealings. Scorpio will also witness the academic learning curve being exponential. Scorpio, your sign is ruled by planet Mars, and therefore wearing the shade crimson will be favourable for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you great luck.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Relaxing day

Sagittarius, today you have all the time in the world to put your feet up and relax. You are about to have a stress-free and peaceful day. Sagittarius is being ruled by planet Jupiter and therefore their lucky hue this Friday is jade green. For Friday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, and 12, will bring them intriguing luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Quality time with friends

Today, you will be in the amazing company of your friends. Also, your sweetheart will be very understanding of your problems today. Capricorn, your favourable colour for this Friday is cinnamon-brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, and numbers 10, 11, and letters K, and J will bring you great fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Scouring job advertisements

Aquarius might spend their entire day scouring the job advertisements. It is advisable to organise your closet before it falls apart. Today, Aquarius must choose the shade cinnamon red since planet Saturn is ruling their zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring them auspicious luck today.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Thoughts will be transparent

Today, you are likely to reveal your innermost feelings and the true nature of your thoughts. You must feel optimistic about your chances to receive success in your work. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Neptune and the shade honeysuckle pink will be favourable for you. Go for numbers 9, and 12, and the letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide this Friday.

