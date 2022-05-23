HOROSCOPE TODAY, MAY 23, 2022: Today, May 23, Aries will have to make some critical decisions owing to the day’s absence of clarity. Taurus, on the other hand, may sense the desire for more steadiness and tranquility. The day will be excellent for Gemini. Their day will be filled with excitement and pleasure.

To learn more about your zodiac sign, read all the way down.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

A difficult decision to be taken

You’ll have to make a difficult decision soon since everything will be unclear and gloomy. Pluto is in your Ninth House, which is about belief systems and higher learning. Have the confidence to take the initiative and control the situation. The colour red, as well as the numbers 1 and 8, will be in your favour today.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

You will look for calmness and stability

The placement of Mars in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) highlights the need for more calmness and stability in your life. Your heart is in the right place to care for others, and you will do it without hesitation. Today, the colour white, as well as the numbers 2 and 7, will favour you.

GEMINI (MAY 21-JUNE 20)

A wonderful day lies ahead

Though you will be busy today, you will also be happy. You’ll balance both the housework and spending time with your loved ones. With Venus in your Seventh House, you’ll have a day filled with joy and making memories. Today, the numbers 3 and 6, as well as the colour yellow, will offer you luck and charm.

CANCER (JUNE 21-JULY 22)

You will feel emotionally confident

On this day, Mercury in your first house will renew you. When you recover emotional confidence that has been lost for some time, you will feel stronger and more connected to those around you. The colours milky and four will bring you good fortune today.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 22)

Acting silly may help get you through tough time

You might be going through a tough time. Surprisingly, acting silly may help you get over the condition you are in. Today will be easy for you since the Sun is in your Fifth House, which is about self-expression, creativity, pleasure, and romance. Regardless of how sad you feel, do everything you can to deal with it. Gold, as well as the number 5, will bring you luck today.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Good progress at work

You will make good progress at work today because the Sun is in the Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), and this is your moment to show the world what you are made of! Even if you have a lot on your schedule, take some time to enjoy your achievements and have fun. Have a good day by using the numbers 3 and 8 and the colour green.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23-OCTOBER 22)

Make plans for the future

You should consider planning for the future today. Pluto is in your Eleventh House, which is highlighting areas that need improvement. It will take some time, but once you have a strategy in place, you will feel relieved and ready to move forward. For an effortless day, choose the numbers 2 and 7, as well as the colour white.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23-NOVEMBER 21)

Taking a break is important

Is it correct that you never take a break from whatever it is you do? Well, now when the Sun is in your Eighth House, you will be reminded of the importance of slowing down. The numerals 1 and 8, as well as the colour red, will be lucky for you today.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22-DECEMBER 21)

Let go of the pain you’re holding on to

Are you clinging to a pain which is bothering you a lot? If so, then it is advised to let it go. Saturn is located in your third house, which is about communication. You’ve been holding on to some pain all by yourself because you believe it’s the correct thing to do. However, when you try to move on, you’ll feel much better. The colour yellow, as well as the numerals 9 and 12, will be particularly fortunate today.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22-JANUARY 19)

You’ll be pleased with yourself

Since the Sun is in your second house, things might take a shift today. Finally, you’ll discover that who you are is sufficient to win over the people you have. Today, the colour cyan, as well as the numbers 10 and 11, are auspicious for you.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20-FEBRUARY 18)

You’ll learn something new

Saturn is in your Twelfth House, which is about Soul Growth, Privacy, and Secrets. Today you will be experiencing that some things, when utilised in proportion, can be beneficial. They can be problematic if used excessively. You will benefit from the numbers 10 and 11, as well as the colour cyan.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19-MARCH 20)

The day is full of happiness

Today, you have the opportunity to enjoy your life to the utmost. Venus rules your Sixth House (of Work and Health), emphasising the importance of organisation and planning. It can be a good idea to go shopping for some goods that will help you keep organised and plan your days ahead. According to your astrology chart, the lucky numbers for today are 9 and 12, as well as the colour yellow.

