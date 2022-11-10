CHANGE LANGUAGE
Horoscope Today, November 10, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Thursday
2-MIN READ

Horoscope Today, November 10, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Thursday

By: Pooja Chandra

Last Updated: November 10, 2022, 00:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Oracle Speaks, November 10, 2022: From Aries to Pisces, Know How Your Day Will Turn Out on Thursday. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Oracle Speaks, November 10, 2022: From Aries to Pisces, Know How Your Day Will Turn Out on Thursday. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Oracle Speaks, November 10, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Thursday

ARIES:  MARCH 21-APRIL 19

aries horoscope
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

Your vision about creating a work life a balance may see success now. An old associate may join in to bring in some required aggression at workplace. Trust may be an issue currently due to past experiences.

LUCKY SIGN: New vehicle

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

taurus horoscope
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

You day indicates a smooth rhythm to accomplish the tasks of your routine. An unexpected piece of news may get you speculating. A new fitness activity may attract your interest.

LUCKY SIGN: A large hoarding

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

gemini-horoscope
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

If your sibling has had an argument with you, you may need to restrict your views on that for the time being. Simple things may bring you the joy such as a long pending conversation. You may be selective in choosing friends.

LUCKY SIGN: A silicon mould

CANCER: JULE 22- JULY 22

cancer horoscope
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

The suspense of whether to do a certain task may finally end. You may choose to proceed and finish it. Clarity of thought will be primary. Social status may matter now hence you may work towards making your presence felt.

LUCKY SIGN: A blue ribbon

LEO:  JULY 23- AUGUST 22

leo horoscope
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

From sunrise to sunset, you may end up feeling energetic and   full of enthusiasm. This may be a result of the positive news    you’re likely to receive. You may end up facing some      competition in your work area.

LUCKY SIGN: Favourite dessert

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

virgo horoscope
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

Breaking down your daily tasks may be helpful, as you may feel                frustrated about not being able to finish them in time. It’s a          good idea to take some help. Make sure to design a proper        communication for others to understand you better.

LUCKY SIGN: A souvenir

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

libra horoscope
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

There may be a promise that you may have made to yourself in the past. It’s time to fulfil the same. The old pattern may find itself repeating for some time. Your sibling may be going through some domestic issues.

LUCKY SIGN: A copper bottle

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

scorpio-sign horoscope
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

It’s a lucky day to apply for something that may have randomly become your current dream or obsession. Looks like you can make it now. Restrict your interaction and information sharing with too many people, it may lead to disruption.

LUCKY SIGN: A terracotta bowl

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

sagittarius-sign horoscope
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

Some people around you may influence you negatively and you might not be able to avoid their company. A long walk and a new strategy may be a good help for clearing your head.

LUCKY SIGN: A glass top table

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

capricorn-horoscope
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

Your preparation may not be sufficient if done in a hurry. Last minute anxiety may be disruptive. It’s advisable to take one thing at a time. Some mediation may help.

LUCKY SIGN: A Rubik’s cube

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

aquarius-sign horoscope
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

An old dream may continue haunting you through the day. Little efforts made now towards a new direction may prove beneficial. Your friend may provide a genuine lead for a job prospect.

LUCKY SIGN: Chocolates

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

pisces horoscope
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

Clear indications for something getting out of balance may be noticed. Do keep arrangements ready for a rainy day. If nervous about an upcoming interaction, do not worry as it might be favorable.

LUCKY SIGN: A rainbow

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa – The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

first published:November 10, 2022, 00:01 IST
last updated:November 10, 2022, 00:01 IST