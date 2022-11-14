Horoscope Today, November 14, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Monday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

An assignment may come to you briefly and is likely to lead to bigger opportunities. The stress to perform well might keep you slightly nervous. Cashflow towards the end of the week may get respite.

LUCKY SIGN – A milestone sign

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

If you’re not in agreement with something principally, don’t attempt patching up right now. A planned assignment executed well shall get you good reviews. A short work trip may be on the cards.

LUCKY SIGN – A jade plant

Gemini: May 21- June 21

There is a chance, you may meet someone interesting who would create quite an impression. Alertness might be on an all-time high. You may lose a precious thing if you’re not careful.

LUCKY SIGN – An iron tower

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

International opportunity or a client may bring in good news. A long-awaited assignment may get an approval. There could be a fitness alert and you may have to address it soon.

LUCKY SIGN – A cushion

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Prepone what you have been delaying for no reason. Your attention may be required in something of importance especially at the domestic front. You may receive a positive news from a close friend.

LUCKY SIGN – stripes

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Too many obstructions may have hampered the pace of your work. You will need to keep pushing things a little more than usual. An awaited payment is likely to come through to make your day.

LUCKY SIGN – A coffee outlet

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

A new acquaintance is likely to steal your limelight, this may although be temporary. An online course or a tutorial may seem interesting for you to attempt it. A wave of confidence is likely to keep you motivated.

LUCKY SIGN – A rainbow

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

An investment may become a cause of concern. Your team at work is likely to perform above your expectations. If someone at home comes to you for advice, you must address it with seriousness.

LUCKY SIGN – A football field

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

A work opportunity may require you to travel. You may face some casual challenges at the home front today. An outing may bring in a much-needed respite from routine.

LUCKY SIGN – A solar panel

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Your preparations may not be enough and that may leave you slightly annoyed. You may target something above your means. A senior from your industry may give you an advice worth remembering.

LUCKY SIGN – A crystal vase

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

If your goal is to stay away from a few annoying people, make sure you follow it. There may be some backbiting that may disturb you. It’s advisable to listen to your instincts. Some meditation is good for self-reflection.

LUCKY SIGN – A honeybee

Pisces : February 19 – March 20

Someone may have been admiring you from a distance in a romantic way. A new perspective and lead may help you expand your work. You may find a collaboration opportunity soon.

LUCKY SIGN – A blue pottery

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa – The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

