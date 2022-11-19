Horoscope Today, November 19, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Saturday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

A slight miscalculation may simply take the entire effort down the drain. You need to stay careful while sending out instructions. Someone in the family might get a thrilling news.

LUCKY SIGN – A diamond ring

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

Any of your past deeds might just come back to haunt. You might be in a vulnerable time for now. You may now work on building new bonds and relationships.

LUCKY SIGN – mustard cushion

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

There are moments you may wish to hold close to your heart forever and this is one of them. Prepare for a brand-new journey. Either a job change or some shift in place of work is indicated.

LUCKY SIGN – A silk scarf

CANCER: JUNE 22-JULY 22

You must celebrate your family getting together after a long time. There could be a slight delay or discomfort while travelling. There is a requirement to become more street smart.

LUCKY SIGN – a bird cage

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Sympathetic gestures made towards someone may upset them. You need to stay truthful to someone who is working upon you. Following your passion closely may give you newer insights.

LUCKY SIGN – granite stone

VIRGO: AUGUST 23 - SEPTEMBER 22

If you’re single, there is a strong chance that you may stumble upon someone with a similar mindset. You must learn to keep important and relevant things to yourself. A good company shall make all the difference.

LUCKY SIGN – A crystal jar

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

A new mature person may seem attractive, but it may be deceptive. You must learn to double check a document before signing it. Someone in the field of signing is likely to get a good break.

LUCKY SIGN– cast iron

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

If someone has lost their trust on you, only action and not words may change that. It’s critical that you look into office politics more seriously. Someone might be talking behind your back.

LUCKY SIGN– A silver jewelry

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

If you have running after a person or a goal, they may now pay some attention briefly. It’s not advisable to still waste your time after it. Your inner instincts might show you the real picture.

LUCKY SIGN– A money plant

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Most of you may have a lukewarm day with nothing much accomplished. But this might be a brief break before the actual work begins. Reading something after a long time may be recommended.

LUCKY SIGN– A silicon mould

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Profit and loss situation might interfere into work relationship and you may have to take a call to be on either of the side. Your spouse may have something important to share with you. Staying too demanding may upset the other person.

LUCKY SIGN– A honeybee

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You may not be successful in pleasing someone who may have decided otherwise. Some interesting people around you may actually wasting your time. Your goal may look hazy as of now but shall be clearer in sometime.

LUCKY SIGN – A pyramid

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

