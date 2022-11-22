Horoscope Today, November 22, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Tuesday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

A suggestion for a new work avenue may come from a close family friend. Keeping your focus on the task assigned may give you desired result. An outstation experience may have a lasting impact.

LUCKY SIGN – A butterfly

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

The time may be conducive now for advance studies or upgradation of skillset. A grant or help I likely to come your way. Mother’s health may make her feel irritated and short tempered.

LUCKY SIGN– A neon sign

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

It may be a good time to take the plunge you have been planning to in work. Business ideas may yield good initial results. A matrimonial proposal that come in formally may prove fruitful.

LUCKY SIGN– A salon

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Work seems manageable but hectic. In case you are involved in a legal case make sure your proofs stay protected. Someone close might be instrumental in giving away confidential information around you.

LUCKY SIGN– Antique article

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

You feel confident of your choice and now you may also see others agree. A period of slight unrest at work is indicated. Monsters from within may distract you often,make sure you do not pay too much heed to it.

LUCKY SIGN– A silver coin

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Your skill may be put to test, either by your sibling or your close friend. A minor transformation in personality is also indicated. That will be for the better and mostly through self-awareness. A little me-time shall go a long way.

LUCKY SIGN – A kite

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23-OCTOBER 23

Some strong memories of the past may define your new approach. You may seem to be careful of not repeating the same mistakes. Some good financial progress may bring you back on track. You may also find yourself overtly self- critical now.

LUCKY SIGN– A blue car

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24–NOVEMBER 21

Pressure tactics may not work anymore on others. You may be annoying a few people around you. If in position of authority, you may continue creating a good impression. Those dealing in real estate might make some good profits.

LUCKY SIGN – Your favorite sweet

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

There seems to be a flurry of new thoughts, but they may look directionless. You may come across an industry senior whose advice may be helpful. If in a romantic relationship, you may need some quality time to be invested into it.

LUCKY SIGN – An indoor plant

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

A real effort is now required if you’re planning to either pursue a person or a chance to progress. You may feel more confident and friendly. Your spouse may come up with a suggestion worth considering.

LUCKY SIGN – A candle stand

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Those who have been dominated by others may now think actively of a role reversal. Expressions may override emotions at times. If looking for a new job, interesting opportunities may begin to appear now.

LUCKY SIGN – A yellow stone

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

The energy may seem unsupportive. What you wish to accomplish today may not be in alignment with your actions. People in the field of public dealing must carefully communicate to avoid misinterpretation.

LUCKY SIGN– A cup holder

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

