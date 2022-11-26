Horoscope Today, November 26, 2022: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

A practical and action oriented approach is required to give execute your idea. Your normal routine may get upset due to random work. A person who admires you from a distance may decide to make the first move.

LUCKY SIGN– Feather

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

Your goals seem to have been well defined now than earlier. There may a good demand of what you may have to offer. If you’re a small scale business person, do not let the current opportunity go past.

LUCKY SIGN– A bird

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Material goals may become your motivation to switch a job. At the same time, you may also feel disoriented and nervous about a new offer. It’s advisable not share all your secrets with a total stranger.

LUCKY SIGN– A spider

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

You may feel disillusioned from within to take the next step ahead. A close friend may not be exactly wishing well for you. You may receive a piece of good news from your place of study or work.

LUCKY SIGN– Two sparrows

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

There are no coincidences in life, hence if something has landed up at your doorstep, it is most likely meant for you. There may be some hurdles in getting your daily work done. The second half of the day may bring in good news.

LUCKY SIGN– A ceramic vase

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

You may experience gaps between what you may communicate vs what is received. This may also adversely affect your latest assignment. Someone you’re in relationship with, may have some news for you.

LUCKY SIGN– Blue pottery

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

You may now be perceived ready for your next leap. There may still be some areas where you may need to upgrade your skill set. A short trip across town might bring in required mental clarity.

LUCKY SIGN– An eagle

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

A get together with old and trustworthy friends may bring in some new vigour. If you are planning to invest in real estate, you may postpone for some more time. Those in the entertainment industry may see some good success.

LUCKY SIGN– A squirrel

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 24 – DECEMBER 21

Patience is the key, if you wish desired results. A recommendation from a senior may help you procure more business. A good word about your professionalism and attitude may already be doing rounds.

LUCKY SIGN– A garden

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

You need to be more certain of your decisions. A lot may not go as per what you may have planned previously. A new person or recruit may steal your limelight.

LUCKY SIGN– A parrot

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20-FEBRUARY 18

Your silence may not be golden anymore. You may be requiring a helping hand if you need your work to expand. A clear communication with emphasis on timelines is need of the hour from your end.

LUCKY SIGN– A nest

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

If you have been chasing instant success or results, you may be disappointed. But the pace will pick up over all. Your life partner may remain pretty distracted in their work and you may feel the absence too.

LUCKY SIGN– A turtle

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

