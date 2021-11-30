Horoscope Today, November 30, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

Today, Pisces are likely to get victory in legal matters, while Virgo who are in business and government jobs, will get financial gains. While Aquarius is advised to keep their behaviour in check, Capricorn is suggested to take their father’s advice. Gemini should do away with their negative thoughts as it will impact their workplace. For Taurus, an old dispute might get resolved.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries will be emotionally and financially strong

Aries, today you will be emotionally and financially strong. If you are in a job, big offers might come your way and you might also get huge monetary gains. The day is good to spend quality time with friends. Health-wise too, the day is good. Your luck will shine around bright red colour. Numbers 1, 8 and letters A,L,E will be your guide today.

TAURUS(APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Old dispute will get resolved for Taurus

You will try to complete your work through understanding. Love relationships can get family consent for marriage. Your lover might present you with a gift. Your inclination towards religious deeds will increase. Any old dispute is likely to be resolved. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear sea blue will bring you luck. Numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U are your guiding light.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Gemini, do away the negative thoughts

Friends and relatives will keep coming and going in the house. The relationship with lovemate might get weak. A lot of hard work will have to be done in the workplace. There will be difficulty in getting success in any marketing related project. Negative thoughts will affect the quality of your work. Purple colour, letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer might crack big deals in business

The day is auspicious for making big deals regarding business. You may even consider buying new land. Teamwork will be beneficial in the workplace. Your confidence will guide you to success in all endeavors. You can go shopping with family today. Milky colour, Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will be your guide.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Leo must avoid extramarital affairs

Mentally, Leo will be strong today. However, it is advised that you avoid extramarital affairs. Take care of your mother’s health. Health-wise, even you can have some throat infection and cold. People may distance themselves from you due to your selfish behaviour. Golden is your lucky colour, alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo should expect financial gains in business, govt jobs

Today is a very auspicious day for you and any long-standing trouble will get ousted. There will be huge economic benefits in business. If you are in a government job, your income is likely to increase. Students should not be careless about their studies. Emerald green, letters P,T, and N, and numbers 3, and 8 are lucky for you.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Work hard, Libra

Keep your diet in moderation. It is advised that you should avoid making unnecessary comments on political subjects. Immoral activities will attract you today. Take advice from senior people, it will be beneficial for you. Mangano calcite colour, numbers 2,7 and letters R,T will support you in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Good job opportunities might come by for Scorpio

Family life is going to be very good. Your mind will be happy due to the success of your life partner. If you are looking for a new job then you have a good chance of getting success. There will be a sense of self-satisfaction in the mind. You will get money from traveling. Wear crimson red, or silver color today. The letters N and Y and Numbers 1, 8, will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Manufacturing business will be in profit for Sagittarius

Making the best use of time will be beneficial, hence try to resume the tasks which were half cooked. There will be profit in the business related to manufacturing. You can get back the money which you had lent. Politics and social activities might interest you today. You will try to know the topics in depth. Mellow Yellow will be your lucky colour, letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Take father’s advise, Capicorn

Today, the relations between husband and wife will be cordial. It is advised to keep your routine organized. You will get benefit by taking father’s advice. New sources of income can be created today. The income of people associated with the textile and energy sector will be good. The cyan colour, numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Keep your behavior in check, Aquarius

The day is very good for people associated with the media. Keep your behavior in check. There may be a dispute with the spouse. Students’ mind might get distracted from studies. Avoid eating fried food. For you too, the cyan colour, and Numbers 10, 11, are guiding light however, the lucky letters are G and S.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces might get victory in legal matters

You will get desired results in the job, and you will be highly active in office politics. You will get victory in legal matters and will be dedicated towards your work. The day is lucky for people associated with the art world. You will get a high position in the society. Honeysuckle pink, numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide today.

