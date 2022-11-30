Horoscope Today, November 30, 2022: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

The day might force you to rethink about your current mindset. There is a possibility that it’s just giving you an illusion, but it does need a change, nevertheless. A pleasant surprise may ease the tone of the day.

LUCKY SIGN– Symbols

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

Pre-planning will make sure you have a smooth day ahead. Placing your trust on others may seem a little tough. You may get a new idea to interact with your team more effectively, which may lead to a recognition of some kind.

LUCKY SIGN– A vintage clock

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Briefly but impactfully, you may end up making your decisions count. There are many realities those might now surface out of the blue. Plan for a likely shift in the place of work.

LUCKY SIGN– A constellation

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

You might consider changing a few of your old habits. A little friction here and there may create slight disruption at the domestic front. You may choose to at times also understand the other person’s mindset.

LUCKY SIGN– A gold coin

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Financial dealings may remain top of mind. You may need to control your random spends too. There might be some income source opening soon. Keep a close check on your overall health.

LUCKY SIGN– A silver wire

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Your heart seems to be going through a bout of restlessness and you might be looking at taking some time off. You may just get to do that soon. Staying focused on a steady health routine may help gain momentum.

LUCKY SIGN– An alarm clock

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

If you’re a businessman, you may face see yourself get brushed with some legal episode that was earlier left unattended. Keep your dealing under a close check and reviewed. You may meet an influential person for bailing you out.

LUCKY SIGN– Fruits

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

A break is what you have been visualizing as the days at work are get demanding. You may plan an impromptu break as of now. Someone may be trying to get close to you only to source information.

LUCKY SIGN– New car

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 30– DECEMBER 21

The day may begin slow but will pick up the pace by evening.

It’s a good day to reconnect with friends in the social group.

If you’re in the banking sector, workload may begin to increase.

LUCKY SIGN– A new novel

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

An old group of friends may be waiting to meet you, reconnect. Parents have a few things to communicate basis their observations, that you may ponder upon. You’re likely to feel lazy through the day, you may push yourself.

LUCKY SIGN– A rough road

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Something you have been waiting for is constantly getting pushed ahead. You may have to make a conscious effort to accomplish the task. Your passion may take a backseat for some time.

LUCKY SIGN– A synchronized number

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Towards morning hours, you may not be in a mood to work as laziness may take over. Interestingly by afternoon, you may turn agile. You may have been thinking of returning to your roots, there may still be time for that.

LUCKY SIGN– A ring

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

