Horoscope Today, October 16, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Sunday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, OCTOBER 16, 2022: It is a lucky day for Taurus as all their disputes will be resolved today. People born under the zodiac sign- Cancer, may face some challenges at their workplace. Scorpions may experience marital tensions, while Pisceans are advised to keep their thoughts and problems to themselves without sharing them with strangers. Those born under the zodiac sign Libra may get the opportunity to travel. Capricorns are advised to be careful while investing in stocks.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Make good profits in business

Individuals in the import-export business will make good profits. You will reap the benefit of your hard work and discipline. You may find yourself investing money in comfort and luxury. Wear the colour red on this day. 1 and 8 are your lucky numbers.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

May pursue further studies

Today is a lucky day for you as you will succeed in your job hunt. You may take an interest to pursue further studies. All your disputable issues will be resolved. Numbers 2 and 7 and the colour white will brighten your day.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Chances of promotion

It is a favourable day for those who have a business as they will gain huge profits. At the workplace, there are chances of promotion to a position with higher responsibility. Numbers 3 and 6 and the colour yellow will bring you luck.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Seniors may get disappointed

Today you may face sudden problems. You might end up spending a lot of money. Your seniors and managers at work may be dissatisfied with you. Take care of your health as you may catch a throat infection and cough. Milky is your lucky colour and 4 is your lucky number,

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Luck is in your favour

Today, luck is in your favour as you may marry your partner. Your partner may be able to help you cope with stress. Your reputation will increase and new connections will benefit you. Bring luck by wearing gold colour. Your lucky number is 5.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Do not interfere with other’s affair

Embrace yourself as your business will get big orders. You will experience a positive change within yourself. Avoid interfering in other’s affairs. It will be a productive day for you. The colour green and the number 3 will bring you luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Opportunity to travel

Today is particularly a lucky day for you. You may get the opportunity to travel. You may feel elated and satisfied. Watch out for the new job opportunities that you may come across. Numbers 2 and 7 and the colour white will assist you.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Tension in marital life

Your marital life may face some tension that can affect your work. Hence, you are advised to stay focused. Keep your anger in check and do not take any decisions in haste. The colour red and the numbers 1 and 8 will favour you.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Attain success at work

On the work front, you will attain huge success. Your business might see expansion, however, be aware as there might be distrust among the business partners. Your lucky colour is yellow and your lucky numbers are 9 and 12.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Be aware before investing in the stock market

You are advised to be vigilant before investing money in the stock market. You might experience a workload at the office. Wear the colour cyan for good fortune. Your lucky numbers are 10 and 11.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Experience financial trouble

You may experience some tough times with your finances. Avoid stress as your mind may feel overwhelmed with unnecessary thoughts. Use the numbers 10 and 11 as well as the colour cyan for luck.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Do not share your personal thoughts with strangers

You are advised to not share your personal thoughts and problems with strangers. You may face tensions at home within your family. Wear the colour yellow to attract luck and your lucky numbers are 9 and 12.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here