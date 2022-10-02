Horoscope Today, October 2, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Sunday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, OCTOBER 2, 2022: Pisceans are advised to abstain from being sarcastic with people. Financial problems of people born under the zodiac sign Taurus could tarnish. Cancerians are likely to win legal disputes. Virgos are advised to stick to their budget. On the other hand, the financial condition of Libras could improve today. To find out what the universe has predicted for everyone in detail during the start of the month, read below.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Sick people are likely to recover

You may make efforts to live a luxurious life. You might finish your work with a proper plan. You could suffer from indigestion. Sick people are likely to recover. Use the colour red along with the numbers 1 and 8 to grace your day with luck.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Financial issues could vanish

Promotion may be in the cards for working professionals. You are likely to get rid of your financial issues. Your hard work will be appreciated at work. You might make certain terrible decisions out of excitement. The numbers 2 and 7, as well as the white colour, will make your day brighter.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Your partner may swamp you with love

A longing desire of yours may get fulfilled. Your partner may swamp you with love. You could obtain a huge opportunity at work. Abstain from consuming acidic or sour food. Chances are that you may be zealous today. Using the numbers 3 and 6, and the colour yellow will shower your day with good fortune.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Could win legal disputes

Politicians could get promoted. Your bank balance is likely to see an uptick. You could win legal disputes. Relocation may be in the cards for you today. Maintain good relations with your family members. The number 4 and the colour milky will are particularly lucky for you.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

You might propose to your partner today

Working professionals could embark on a trip. You might propose to your partner today. Your interest in religious activities is likely to soar. Your lucky colour is gold and the favourable number is 5.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Stick to your budget

Your family is likely to be supportive of you. You should stick to your budget. Mutual understanding between married couples may increase. You could purchase a costly item. You could get in an argument with someone at work. The colour green and numbers 3 and 8 will smooth your ride through the day.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Good day for marketing professionals

You could obtain rewards for your efforts today. People associated with marketing and advertising could attain success. Chances are that your financial condition will improve. Your children’s success will make you happy. Use the colour white and the numbers 2,7 in need of luck.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Embark on a trip

People associated with creative fields could get an opportunity to showcase their talents. You are likely to utilise your energy and power well. You could embark on a trip overseas. Chances are that your financial condition will remain good. Choose the numerals 1 and 8 along with the colour red for as they are auspicious for you.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Hide in salary for media professionals

Do not share your plans with others. Small industries are likely to garner profits. things will remain good at work. Your work problems are likely to resolve. People associated with the media industry may get a hike in their salary. The numbers 9 and 12 as well as the colour yellow will add more fortune to your day.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Guests could arrive at your house

Today may be fortunate for government employees. There may be peace in your personal life. Co-workers are likely to appreciate you. You could consider reaching common ground with your opponents. Guests could show up at your house. The colour cyan and numbers 10 and 11 are there to guide your day.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Share your feelings with your partner

You could buy presents for your family members. You may consider purchasing a new property. You should share your feelings with your partner. Your suspicious demeanour could result in conflicts. Use the numbers 10 and 11 along with the colour cyan for guidance.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Abstain from being sarcastic with people

You would be enthusiastic today. You are likely to conclude your work on time. You might reap the rewards of your past efforts. Abstain from being sarcastic with people. People could misjudge you. The colours 9 and 12 are your lucky numbers whereas yellow is your lucky colour.

