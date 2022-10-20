Horoscope Today, October 20, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Thursday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, OCTOBER 20, 2022: People born under the zodiac sign Scorpio are likely to obtain support from high-ranking officers. Cancerians are advised to abstain from overthinking. Chances are that Libras will dominate their enemies. Sagittarians might form strong bonds with prominent people. On the other hand, Capricorns should be cautious of their new colleagues. To find out your predictions for today in detail, read below.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Government tasks may get hindered

Your goals could stress you out. Government-associated tasks may get hindered. You might obtain unanticipated support from subordinates. Talk to your friends prior to doing something. Opponents could plot against you. Use the colour red and the numbers 1,8 for fortune.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

You should not make property deals

Revise the documents prior to signing. You may be helpful. People could betray you in need. Be cautious while speaking. You should not make property deals. The numbers 2 and 7, as well as the white colour, will help ease your day.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Profits in marketing activities

Family members could disregard your wishes. You may have a loving relationship with your partner. colleagues might appreciate your work. Profits in marketing activities may be in the cards. The numbers 3 and 6, and the colour are auspicious for you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Do not overthink

You could face problems in business. Do not overthink as doing so may ruin your work. You might come down with a fever. Your conspirers are increasing with every passing day. To grace your day with fortune, use the number 4 and the colour milky.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Avoid imposing your perceptions

Avoid imposing your perceptions on others. Profits in the import-export business may be in the cards. You could buy a new vehicle. Mutual understanding in your family is likely to increase. Chances are that you will enjoy marital pleasure. Your colour gold and the number is 5 are auspicious for you.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

A possible tiff between couples

There could be a tiff between couples. Do not embark on long-distance trips. You could consider your co-workers’ feelings. People with diabetes and blood pressure need to be cautious. The colour green and numbers 3 and 8 are particularly favourable for you.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

You might dominate your enemies

Prestige in society is likely to increase. Take your parent’s blessings. New income sources could generate. Chances are that you will dominate your enemies. Choosing numbers 2 and 7, as well as the colour white will shower your day with fortune.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Support from high-ranking officers

You might try to solve your workplace issues. You may obtain support from high-ranking officers. You are likely to conduct a religious ceremony. Choose the numerals 1 and 8 along with the colour red for good luck.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Strong bonds with prominent people

IT professionals could receive job offers from overseas. An outstanding problem is likely to resolve. You could face losses in your attempt to flaunt. Your bonds with prominent people could strengthen. The numbers 9 and 12 as well as the colour yellow are favourable for you.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Be cautious of new colleagues

Be cautious of your new colleagues. Do not make investments in the stock market. You could have a migraine as a result of humid weather. You might waste time wandering. The colour cyan and numbers 10 and 11 will add more luck to your day.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

You may feel overwhelmed

Your opponents could face criticism. You are likely to win legal disputes. It is a lucky day for lawyers. Do not shy away from taking advice. You may feel overwhelmed. Your lucky numbers are 10 and 11 and your lucky colour is cyan.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Auspicious day for starting new work

It is a good day for starting a new work. You might get in a tiff with your partner. Do not eat spicy food. You are likely to reap the rewards of your hard work. 9 and 12 are your lucky numbers whereas yellow colour is particularly fortunate for you.

