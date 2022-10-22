Horoscope Today, October 22, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Dhanteras

HOROSCOPE TODAY, OCTOBER 22, 2022: Individuals who fall under the zodiac sign of Cancer are going to be concerned about the health of their mother. Virgos are recommended to gain knowledge from their past experiences. On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, those belonging to the Libra zodiac sign will have a fantastic time as their earnings may increase and they will have friendly relationships with senior officers. For many, the week will end on a positive note. Let’s see what all things have been planned for you by the universe.

ALSO READ: Happy Dhanteras 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to Share

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Cervical pain might trouble you

Make an effort to overcome your shortcomings. You may experience cervical pain. Don’t listen to anyone’s advice about your family problems. The colour red along with the numbers 1 and 8, will make your day brighter.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Difficulties in business

You will be concerned about your career. People may criticise your unpredictable behaviour. You will face some difficulties in your business. The numbers 2 and 7, as well as the colour white, are going to bring you luck.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Boss will appreciate your work

You will become more involved in religious activities. You will dominate your adversaries. Your boss will be pleased with your efforts. You will be overjoyed with your children’s achievements. Your auspicious numbers are 3 and 6, and your auspicious colour is yellow.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Concern about mother’s health

Your emotional decisions may cost you dearly. You might get a job offer from a big company. Guests may visit your home. You will be concerned about the health of your mother. The number 4 and milky colours will bring you good fortune.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Might find a job

You will think about purchasing some expensive electronic goods online. You will be interested in doing charitable work. You will be successful in your job search today. Your lucky colour is gold, and your lucky number is 5.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Learn from your past experiences

Don’t overwork yourself at the office. There will be indiscipline in your family. Your reputation is likely to suffer. Try to gain knowledge from your past experiences. The numbers 3 and 8, as well as the colour green, are lucky for you.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Income may increase

You will have friendly relationships with senior officers. Your earnings may rise. You should keep a good relationship with your father. Choose the numbers 2 and 7, as well as the colour white, to make your day easier.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Favourable day for government officials

Take care of the health of your life partner. You will be well-known in society. Your self-esteem will improve. The day is favourable for government officials. For guidance, you should choose the numerals 1 and 8 along with the colour red.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Life partner may give you a present

Politicians may be promoted to higher levels of authority. All of your stalled work will be completed smoothly. Your life partner might give you a gift. The numbers 9 and 12, as well as the colour yellow, will brighten your day.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Control your temper

You should limit your spending and save some money. Your financial situation may deteriorate. Your tensions will be increased because of your business. Your rage and aggressive behaviour may jeopardise your work. The colour cyan and numbers 10 and 11 are there to ease your day.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Support and cooperation at the workplace

You will finish your office work on time. At work, you will receive assistance and cooperation. You’ll be delighted to see some old acquaintances. Use the numbers 10 and 11 as well as the colour cyan for good luck.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Delightful news awaits you

Those employed by multinational corporations will see an increase in pay. You will benefit from the advice of your family members. You might get some exciting news this day. According to the astrological chart, your lucky numbers are 9 and 12, and your lucky colour is yellow.

Read all the Latest News here