Horoscope Today, October 24, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Diwali

HOROSCOPE TODAY, OCTOBER 24, 2022: On the occasion of Diwali, the day will mostly be fruitful and favourable for many. Aries will earn profits in their business whereas Virgos should stay careful of financial fraud. Students born under the Gemini zodiac sign will be successful in their competitive exams. Taureans will enjoy success in their career. Scorpions are advised to not make hasty decisions. Pisceans will earn a reputation in the workplace and should not offer unsolicited advice to anyone.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Profits in business

This day is auspicious and favourable for you as your outstanding payments will be cleared. You will develop a good rapport with high-ranking officers. If you are in the import-export business, you may sign new deals and earn profits on Diwali. Choose the colour red and numbers 1 and 8 for luck.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

You may develop a strong relationship with your spouse

The day of Diwali will bring you success in your career. Married couples will share a strong bond. You will be financially stronger. Wear the colour white to brighten your day. 2 and 7 are your lucky numbers.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Students will succeed in competitive exams

Today is a favourable day for you as you will feel more confident and energetic. If you are in sports, you will face success. If you are a student, your hard work will help you succeed in competitive examinations. The colour Yellow and numbers 3 and 6 will favour you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Victory over legal disputes

Your business will earn profits today. You may face victory over a legal dispute. There may be people who might get jealous of you and your success. Use the number 4 and the Milky colour for good fortune.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

You may get promoted

You may get promoted today. There are chances of a business trip. Do not believe everything you hear. You may not get the support of your family. Your lucky colour is gold, and your lucky number is 5.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Beware of fraud

You will feel content today. You will experience marital bliss. Beware of fraud while making any transactions. Pay attention to your health. Your lucky colour is green and your lucky numbers are 3 and 8.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Be careful of foreign investments

Your skills will be recognised and will help you make progress in your professional life. Be careful while of your finances during foreign investments. Numbers 7 and the colour White is favourable for you.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Do not make hasty decisions

If you are a government employee, you will face success at your work. If you are in the field of media, you will be successful. Do not make any hasty decisions. Choose red to bring you luck and numbers 1 and 8 to bring you favour.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Quality time with family

You may find interest in religious and spiritual activities. Your emotional bond in a relationship will increase. You will get an opportunity to spend quality time with your family. The numbers 9 and 12, as well as the colour yellow, will be helpful to you today.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Increased creativity

This day is extremely favourable for you. There are chances of a new romantic relationship for you. Your creativity will increase and will reflect on your work. Use the colour Cyan and numbers 10 and 11 to help you.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Be focused at the workplace

You are advised to remain focused at your workplace. Your morale will remain high you may make financial gains. You may experience fatigue. Let the numbers 10 and 11 and the colour Cyan guide you.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Do not offer unsolicited advice

You will earn respect and reputation amongst your colleagues at the workplace. There may be new business contracts for you. Do not offer unsolicited advice. The numbers are 9 and 12, as well as the colour yellow is especially auspicious for you.

