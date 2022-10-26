Horoscope Today, October 26, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Wednesday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, OCTOBER 26, 2022: People born under the zodiac sign Sagittarius are likely to spend time with their friends and give them presents. The social circle of Cancerians may expand. Meanwhile, Capricorns are likely to bring home a new vehicle. Geminis– note, today might be a good day to make new friends. To know what the future the universe has predicted for you, scroll below.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Increase in income sources

The love between you and your partner is likely to get stronger. Income sources could increase. You might easily obtain the goals that you are working on. Your partner may give you a present. The colour red along with the numbers 1 and 8, will shower your day with fortune.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Argument with partner

You might get into an argument with your partner. You might feel exhausted due to work pressure. You should spend some time with your family. There are chances of you getting a big project. Use numbers 2 and 7, as well as the white colour whenever you are in need of luck.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

You may make new friends

Your co-workers’ behaviour could upset you. You might be concerned about your children. Abstain from wasting your time on useless activities. You are likely to make new friends. The numbers 3 and 6, and the colour yellow will make your day brighter.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Your social circle could expand

Refrain from lending or borrowing money. Your social circle is likely to expand. Be careful about your children’s health. You should not get involved in illegal activities. The number 4 and milky colours are favourable for you.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Might go on a pilgrimage

Resolving disputes might turn out to be favourable. You are likely to embark on a pilgrimage. The colour gold and the number 5 are particularly auspicious for you.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Might feel lonely at work

Be polite to everyone. You could feel lonely at work. You are likely to get injured. You’ll have to work more intellectually on the professional front. The colour green and numbers 3 and 8 are extremely lucky for you.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Profitable day for businesses

You could get proposals for marriage. Try to solve your children’s problems. Do not let your emotions cloud your judgement. The day could be profitable for businesses. Choose the numbers 2 and 7, as well as the colour white for guidance.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Fewer profits in businesses

You might consider doing something creative. You may not obtain anticipated support at work. Try not to blindly trust anyone. Profits in businesses are likely to be less. Choose the numbers 1 and 8 along with the colour red for luck.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Concerned about self-respect

It is a favourable day for politicians. You could purchase presents for your friends. Married couples may develop a strong bond. You may be concerned about your self-respect. The numbers 9 and 12 as well as the colour yellow will ensure a brighter day.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

May purchase a new vehicle

You could purchase a new vehicle. Using new technologies could be beneficial for you. You are likely to do future planning. The colour cyan and numbers 10 and 11 are to grace your day with luck.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Concerned about father’s health

You may be concerned about your father’s health. Your income as well as expenses are likely to increase. People’s behaviour towards you is likely to be polite. For guidance, use the numbers 10 and 11 along with the colour cyan.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Changes in business strategy

Do not embark on long-distance trips. Do not give your work to others. Keep your costly belongings safely. Your auspicious numbers are 9 and 12 whereas your auspicious colour is yellow.

